Who has been fired on The Apprentice? BBC departures so far - and when they left

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

TV and technology writer

Published 27th Feb 2025, 16:55 BST

See all of the departures on The Apprentice so far in 2025 👀

The Apprentice is back and is celebrating a mammoth 20th birthday. The show, now in its 19th series, first debuted on the BBC back in early 2005.

Fast forward two decades and unfortunate candidates are still dreading hearing Lord Alan Sugar’s signature phrase: You’re Fired. The show is set to air its 5th episode today (February 27) and it will see a shock as one star will quit - and it's not the first time in the show’s history.

But who has been fired so far in the current series? Remind yourself of all the departures - warning there is a spoiler for tonight's episode in the gallery, albeit one widely known.

Online gift store owner Emma was fired after the first task - the tours in Austria.

1. Emma Rothwell - fired task 1

Online gift store owner Emma was fired after the first task - the tours in Austria. | BBC Photo: BBC

Hair and beauty salon owner Aoibheann was the second person to hear 'You're Fired' in series 19. She packed her bags after the second task - when her team's virtual pop singer didn't hit the high note.

2. Aoibheann Walsh - fired task 2

Hair and beauty salon owner Aoibheann was the second person to hear 'You're Fired' in series 19. She packed her bags after the second task - when her team's virtual pop singer didn't hit the high note. | BBC Photo: BBC

Poor Carlo, it was amazing he made it as far as task three truth be told. The hair transplant consultant seemed to rub the other contestants up the wrong way and he left after the negotiation task in week three.

3. Carlo Brancati - fired task 3

Poor Carlo, it was amazing he made it as far as task three truth be told. The hair transplant consultant seemed to rub the other contestants up the wrong way and he left after the negotiation task in week three. | BBC Photo: BBC

Salon chain owner went down with the ship after task four. She was in charge of team potato in 'crops to cash' and her dire leadership left her firmly in the firing line - in one of the shortest boardrooms ever.

4. Nadia Suliaman - fired task 4

Salon chain owner went down with the ship after task four. She was in charge of team potato in 'crops to cash' and her dire leadership left her firmly in the firing line - in one of the shortest boardrooms ever. | BBC Photo: BBC

