The Apprentice will see a star quit the show in the latest episode

One of the favourites for The Apprentice will sensationally quit in the latest episode.

Dr Jana Denzel was expected to go far in series 19.

However, has withdrawn early and is set to announce his departure tonight.

This article contains spoilers for future episodes of The Apprentice series 19.

The Apprentice will see one of the early frontrunners sensationally quit the process tonight. Dr Jana Denzel had ranked high among the favourites to win the 19th series of the long-running BBC show.

But he has withdrawn early from the series, according to reports. It comes after an incident in which he made an “ill-informed” comment during the filming of a task - and he is the latest star to leave the 2025 series.

Radio Times reports he will quit in tonight’s episode (February 27). He is not the first star to quit The Apprentice early - see nine other times here.

Here’s all you need to know:

Why has Dr Jana Denzel quit the Apprentice?

Dr Jana | BBC

It comes after an incident which involved him making an "ill-informed" comment during a task.

However, a spokesperson for The Apprentice told the website that his early departure was "completely unrelated" to the incident.

In the full statement, they explained: “We were made aware of an ill-informed comment made by Jana during the process and action was taken.

“Whilst we have made it very clear to Jana that his use of language was not acceptable, we are confident there was no ill-intent behind it and the concerns of all parties involved have been addressed and resolved.

“Jana withdrew from the process for completely unrelated and separate reasons, and he has our full support.”

