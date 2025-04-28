Last year's Beltane Fire Festival. | AFP via Getty Images

The spectacular event marks the start of summer.

Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival is set to light up Edinburgh’s Calton Hill this week, with hundreds of performers taking part.

The annual event is inspired by a tradtional ancient Gaelic festival dating back over 3,000 years which began on the evening before May 1 and marked the beginning of summer.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Beltane Fire Festival 2025?

The festival takes place on Wednesday, April 30, on Edinburgh’s Calton Hill.

What time should I arrive at the Beltane Fire Festival?

The doors open at 7.30pm and organisers have asked that nobody arrive before 7.15pm. Anybody looking to enjoy the event shouldn’t arrive any later than 8.30pm.

What happens at the Beltane Fire Festival?

A procession starts at the National Monument and spirals anti-clockwise around the path up Calton Hill.

It’s led by the May Queen and the Green Man, followed by a cavalcade of characters who are intrinsically linked to them and their journey.

Their destination is punctuated by various groups who either help or hinder their progress towards the Green Man’s fate and the May Queen’s destiny.

After a dramatic stage performance signifying the inception of summer the May Queen and Green Man spark the birth of summer by lighting a huge bonfire.

Can I still get tickets for the Beltane Fire Festival 2025?

Tickets are currently available for the festival here, priced at £17.45/£8.88 under-16s.

What’s new at the Beltane Fire Festival this year?

This year’s festival has a ‘rewilding theme’.

The organisers explain: “Beltane is taking rewilding to new heights. It’s not just about restoring ecosystems; it’s about reviving our cultural and spiritual connection to the earth. What does it mean to truly “rewild” our community? From costumes crafted with foraged materials to the planting of seeds that represent growth and renewal, every part of this year’s festival is a call to action—to reimagine our place in the world and our role in the land’s story.

“Throughout the festival, you’ll experience the spirit of rewilding through a seed exchange series—a chance to connect with the earth and with one another in a way that goes beyond the physical. And on the night itself, a symbolic seed exchange led by the May Queen will invite everyone to come together, share, and cultivate something magical.

“As we retell the traditional stories of The May Queen, and The Death and Rebirth of The Green Man, you’ll also come across a whole assortment of larger-than-life characters, fire-play, acrobatics, drummers, dancers, musicians, and much more. Join us as we celebrate life’s renewal with fire, story, and rewilding. Let’s ignite the wild within and reawaken our connection to the land, the fire, and each other. All are welcome!”

What food and drink will be available?

There will be a “small range of food concessions run by local businesses” but you are also welcome to bring your own food and drink - although those with an ‘excessive’ amount of alcohol may be refused entry. No glass bottles or containers are allowed.

What items are prohibited at the Beltane Fire Festival?

