It’s one of the biggest celebrations on earth.

Many of us may have marked the start of 2025 a couple of weeks ago, but for millions the New Year is still to come.

Chinese New Year isn’t just time for a party in China, but across the world, with major celebrations taking place across Southeast Asia, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Peru, South Africa, the UK, the United States, and pretty much anywhere with a sizable Chinese population.

So don’t be surprised if you hear fireworks towards the end of January and the start of February.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chinese New Year 2025.

When is Chinese New Year?

This year Chinese New Year takes place on Wednesday, January 29.

What animal is represented by the year?

Each year in the Chinese calender is represented by one of 12 animals - rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, ram (or goat), monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

This year will be the Chinese Year of the Snake, following 2024 being the Year of the Dragon.

What does the Year of the Snake stand for?

The snake is a symbol of transformation that coils at the heart of the zodiac. It promises a year of change, where wisdom, and adaptability will be important.

What characteristics are people born in the Year of the Snake known for?

Those born in the Year of the Snake are said to be mysterious, passionate, wise, enthusiastic and sensitive.

How long does Chinese New Year last for?

Chinese New Year can be a long celebrations lasting from the Eve of the New Year to 15 days after New Year.

The days of celebration are as follows:

Chinese New Year's Eve (January 28): The day before is traditionally a time for a dinner feast - much like Christmas.

Day 1 (January 29): New Year’s Day is known at the ‘Spring Festival’ and is a time to light fireworks, burn bamboo sticks and firecrackers, and engage in lion dances to troupes to ward off evil spirits. It’s a time spend with family - in particular older relatives.

Day 2 (January 30): Known as “a year’s beginning’ this is a time for married daughters to visit their birth parents, relatives and close friends. It’s also a time to offer money and sacrifices to the God of Wealth.

Day 3 (January 31): This day is known as ‘red mouth’ and also called ‘Chigou's Day", Chigou being a red dog. It is a day when having guests is considered unlucky - everybody is expected to stay at home.

Day 4 (February 1): This is a day when people traditionally return to their businesses and jobs.

Day 5 (February 2): This is the God of Wealth’s birthday when it is traditional to eat jiaozi, or dumplings. More firecrackers are lit to get the attention of the god and ensure prosperity for the year ahead.

Day 6 (February 3): This is known as ‘Horse’s Day’, when people drive away the Ghost of Poverty by discarding the rubbish accumulated during the festival.

Day 7 (February 4): Traditionally known as Renri, when everyone grows one year older.

Day 8 (February 5): This is the eve of the birth of the Jade Emperor, when a family dinner is held andstore owners host a lunch or dinner for their employees.

Day 9 (February 6): The birthday of the Jade Emperor of Heaven is a time for pryaer and offerings at temples - particularly sugarcane.

Day 10 (February 7): On the tenth day of the New Year there is a national celebration of the Jade Emperor.