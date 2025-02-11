When are the Brit Awards on? Date, time, shortlists, host, performers, how to watch on TV, who chooses winners
First held in 1977, when The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' won Best Album, the Brit Awards celebrate the best in music both at home and abroad.
The 2025 event will be the 45th time the awards have been held and the nominations have now been released, with Charli XCX leading the way with nods in five categories.
But there was disappointment for Scottish artists - with not a single nomination across all the awards.
Here’s everything you need to know
When are the Brit Awards 2025?
This year’s awards will take place at The O2 in London on Saturday, March 1, starting at 8pm.
Can I watch the Brit Awards on television?
The awards will be broadcast live exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX.
Who is hosting the Brit Awards 2025?
The 2025 Brit Awards will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.Whitehall. He had previously taken on hosting honours for four straight years between 2018 and 2022.
Who decides the winners of Brit Awards?
The awards are decided in three different ways, depending on the category.
Artist of the Year, Group of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, International Artist of the Year, International Group of the Year and International Song of the Year are all decided by the Voting Academy - around 1,300 people from within the music industry.
For the awards for Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Pop Act, and R&B Act, the Voting Academy narrow it down to five nominees before the winner is decided by a public vote.
Producer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and the Rising Star Award is decided by a separate panels of experts.
Who has been nominated for an award at the 2025 Brits?
Here are the shortlists in full:
Mastercard Album Of The Year
- Charli XCX – ‘Brat’
- The Cure – ‘Songs Of A Lost World’
- Dua Lipa – ‘Radical Optimism’
- Ezra Collective – ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’
- The Last Dinner Party – ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’
Artist Of The Year
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Group Of The Year
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
Best New Artist
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
Song Of The Year With Mastercard
- Artemas – ‘I Like The Way You Kiss Me’
- The Beatles – ‘Now And Then’
- Bl3ss with Camrin Watsin ft. bbyclose – ‘Kisses’
- Central Cee ft. Lil Baby – ‘BAND4BAND’
- Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish – ‘Guess’
- Chase & Status ft. Stormzy – ‘Backbone’
- Coldplay – ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’
- Dua Lipa – ‘Training Season’
- Ella Henderson ft. Rudimental – ‘Alibi’
- JADE – ‘Angel Of My Dreams’
- Jordan Adetunji – ‘KEHLANI’
- KSI ft. Trippie Redd – ‘Thick Of It’
- Myles Smith – ‘Stargazing’
- Sam Ryder – ‘You’re Christmas To Me’
- Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and D.O.D – ‘Somedays’
International Artist Of The Year
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
International Group Of The Year
- Amyl And The Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C.
- Future and Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
International Song Of The Year
- Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’
- Beyoncé – ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’
- Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’
- Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe’
- DJO – ‘End Of Beginning’
- Eminem – ‘Houdini’
- Hozier – ‘Too Sweet’
- Jack Harlow – ‘Lovin On Me’
- Noah Kahan – ‘Stick Season’
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’
- Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’
- Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’
- Teddy Swims – ‘Lose Control’
- Tommy Richman – ‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’
Alt/Rock Act
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender
Hip-hop/Grime/Rap Act
- Central Cee
- DAVE
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy
Dance Act
- Becky Hill
- Charli XCX
- Chase & Status
- Fred Again..
- Nia Archives
Pop Act
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- JADE
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
R&B Act
- Cleo Sol
- FLO
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- RAYE
Rising Star Award
- Myles Smith (winner)
Global Success Award
- Sabrina Carpenter (winner)
Winners in the Producer Of The Year and Songwriter Of The Year categories are set to be announced at a later date.
Who is performing at the Brit Awards ceremony 2025?
The following acts have been confirmed to perform on the night:
- JADE
- Myles Smith
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sabrina Carpenter
