Raye was the big winner at last year's Brit Awards, winning a record six trophies. | Getty Images

The countdown to the biggest night of the year for British music is on.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First held in 1977, when The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' won Best Album, the Brit Awards celebrate the best in music both at home and abroad.

The 2025 event will be the 45th time the awards have been held and the nominations have now been released, with Charli XCX leading the way with nods in five categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there was disappointment for Scottish artists - with not a single nomination across all the awards.

Here’s everything you need to know

When are the Brit Awards 2025?

This year’s awards will take place at The O2 in London on Saturday, March 1, starting at 8pm.

Can I watch the Brit Awards on television?

The awards will be broadcast live exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX.

Who is hosting the Brit Awards 2025?

The 2025 Brit Awards will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.Whitehall. He had previously taken on hosting honours for four straight years between 2018 and 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who decides the winners of Brit Awards?

The awards are decided in three different ways, depending on the category.

Artist of the Year, Group of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, International Artist of the Year, International Group of the Year and International Song of the Year are all decided by the Voting Academy - around 1,300 people from within the music industry.

For the awards for Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Pop Act, and R&B Act, the Voting Academy narrow it down to five nominees before the winner is decided by a public vote.

Producer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and the Rising Star Award is decided by a separate panels of experts.

Who has been nominated for an award at the 2025 Brits?

Here are the shortlists in full:

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Charli XCX – ‘Brat’

The Cure – ‘Songs Of A Lost World’

Dua Lipa – ‘Radical Optimism’

Ezra Collective – ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’

The Last Dinner Party – ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’

Artist Of The Year

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Group Of The Year

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Best New Artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

Song Of The Year With Mastercard

Artemas – ‘I Like The Way You Kiss Me’

The Beatles – ‘Now And Then’

Bl3ss with Camrin Watsin ft. bbyclose – ‘Kisses’

Central Cee ft. Lil Baby – ‘BAND4BAND’

Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish – ‘Guess’

Chase & Status ft. Stormzy – ‘Backbone’

Coldplay – ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’

Dua Lipa – ‘Training Season’

Ella Henderson ft. Rudimental – ‘Alibi’

JADE – ‘Angel Of My Dreams’

Jordan Adetunji – ‘KEHLANI’

KSI ft. Trippie Redd – ‘Thick Of It’

Myles Smith – ‘Stargazing’

Sam Ryder – ‘You’re Christmas To Me’

Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and D.O.D – ‘Somedays’

International Artist Of The Year

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International Group Of The Year

Amyl And The Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future and Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

International Song Of The Year

Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’

Beyoncé – ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’

Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’

Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe’

DJO – ‘End Of Beginning’

Eminem – ‘Houdini’

Hozier – ‘Too Sweet’

Jack Harlow – ‘Lovin On Me’

Noah Kahan – ‘Stick Season’

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’

Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’

Teddy Swims – ‘Lose Control’

Tommy Richman – ‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’

Alt/Rock Act

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

Hip-hop/Grime/Rap Act

Central Cee

DAVE

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

Dance Act

Becky Hill

Charli XCX

Chase & Status

Fred Again..

Nia Archives

Pop Act

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

JADE

Lola Young

Myles Smith

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

FLO

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

RAYE

Rising Star Award

Myles Smith (winner)

Global Success Award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sabrina Carpenter (winner)

Winners in the Producer Of The Year and Songwriter Of The Year categories are set to be announced at a later date.

Who is performing at the Brit Awards ceremony 2025?

The following acts have been confirmed to perform on the night: