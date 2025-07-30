It’s summer in Glasgow, with the schools still off and the second week of the Fair Fortnight underway.
It means the city’s a little quieter than usual, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not plenty on.
From cinema screenings and art exhibitions, to comedy and theatre, here are 13 things you can enjoy today.
1. Catch some surprise standup
Comedian Adam Rowe is playing the Stand Comedy Club this evening - and he's brought some friends along. Adam will be trying out some new material before introducing surprise guests. It starts at 8.30pm and tickets are £14. | Contributed
2. See three bands for less than £13.
King Tut's brilliant Summer Nights series of concerts continues this evening - offering the best of new and hotly-tipped acts. This evening it's rising pop artist Neave Marr headlining, supported by Becki Rutherford and Florence Jack. Doors are at 7.30pm and it's just £12.10 a ticket. | Contributed
3. Visit ancient Egypt
'Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition' arrived at Glasgow's SEC last week. Scotland's the latest stop in the high-tech exhibition's world tour and it'll be in the city until late October so you have plenty of time to catch it. It takes visitors on a tour of six creatively designed galleries that delve into the fascinating lives of ancient Egyptians - including the life of Tutankhamun, his tomb, and its groundbreaking discovery. Tickets are £22.50 adult/£16.45 children (plus booking fee). | Contributed
4. Follow the Yellow Brick Road
This evening is the second performance of the Oran Mor's new show 'The Pure Amazing Wiz of Oz'. It promises an "all singing, all dancing banterlicious family show with a first-class professional cast". It starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £17. | Contributed