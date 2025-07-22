There are 25 pairs of tickets available.

Lewis Capaldi fans are in with the chance of winning free to tickets to his upcoming tour.

A look-a-like contest is set to kick off at a Greggs branch in Glasgow from 6pm on Tuesday.

The singer announced last week that he had partnered with the bakery chain to host contests at stores across the UK - including the Sauchiehall Street location.

To be in with the chance of winning, fans must go to the store in their best cosplay of Capaldi.

Greggs said there are 25 pairs of tickets available at each shop for those who “truly capture Lewis’ iconic sense of fashion”.

It comes after the singer announced his upcoming tour, which sold out in minutes when tickets went on sale last week.

The Lewis Capaldi lookalike contest will take place at a Greggs. | Getty Images

The upcoming shows kick off in September.

Capaldi will take to the stage in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

His tour announcement came after the singer triumphantly returned to the stage during a surprise set at Glastonbury.

Just two years earlier, the 28-year-old had suffered a breakdown on the same stage as he struggled to manage his Tourette symptoms. That day, the crowd stepped in to sing-alone as Capaldi’s voice faltered.