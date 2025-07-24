2 . See a classic on the big screen

The Glasgow Film Theatre's current David Cronenberg season is proving hugely popular - with every single one of the Canadian auteur's films being screened in the coming months. This evening it's classic horror 'Dead Ringers', which sees Jeremy Irons plays twin gynecologists who are anything but professional. A tough watch to say the least, this is a rare opportunity to see it on the big screen - if your stomach can take it. It's screening at 8.20pm in the wonderful GFT1. | Contributed