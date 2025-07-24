It’s summer in Glasgow, with the schools off and the Fair Fortnight underway.
It means the city’s a little quieter than usual, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not plenty on.
From free cinema screenings and art exhibitions, to comedy and theatre, here are 13 things you can enjoy today.
1. See two comedy shows for the price of one
It's nearly time for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which means that comedians are putting the final touches to their shows. Two of the leading lights of Scotland's standup scene - Liam Withnail and Jay Lafferty - are heading to the Capital this August and are presenting their 'work in progress' at Glasgow's Stand Comedy Club this evening from 7.30pm. It's just £12 a ticket - that'd barely buy you a cocktail in Edinburgh. | Contributed
2. See a classic on the big screen
The Glasgow Film Theatre's current David Cronenberg season is proving hugely popular - with every single one of the Canadian auteur's films being screened in the coming months. This evening it's classic horror 'Dead Ringers', which sees Jeremy Irons plays twin gynecologists who are anything but professional. A tough watch to say the least, this is a rare opportunity to see it on the big screen - if your stomach can take it. It's screening at 8.20pm in the wonderful GFT1. | Contributed
3. Catch a gig at a world famous venue
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut was where Oasis were discovered, and you still have the chance to see the stars of the future in an intimate setting. The venue is currently in the middle of its Summer Nights series of gigs and tonight the headliner is hotly-tipped exerimental soul singer Lamaya. Support comes from Snedz and Lil Bon. Doors are at 7.30pm and tickets are a bargain £12.10. | Contributed
4. Visit ancient Egypt
It's opening day today for 'Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition' at Glasgow's SEC. Scotland's the latest stop in the high-tech exhibition's world tour and it'll be in the city until late October so you have plenty of time to catch it. It takes visitors on a tour of six creatively designed galleries that delve into the fascinating lives of ancient Egyptians - including the life of Tutankhamun, his tomb, and its groundbreaking discovery.
Tickets are £22.50 adult/£16.45 children (plus booking fee). | Contributed