It’s summer in Glasgow, with the schools off and the Fair Fortnight underway.
It means the city’s a little quieter than usual, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not plenty on.
From cinema screenings and free art exhibitions, to comedy and opera, here are 13 things you can enjoy today.
1. See two comedy shows for the price of one
It's nearly time for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which means that comedians are putting the final touches to their shows. Two leading standups - Amanda Dwyer and Kim Blythe - are heading to the Capital this August and are presenting their 'work in progress' at Glasgow's Stand Comedy Club this evening from 7.30pm. It's just £12 a ticket - that'd barely buy you a cocktail in Edinburgh. | Contributed
2. Visit ancient Egypt
It's the first week of 'Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition' at Glasgow's SEC. Scotland's the latest stop in the high-tech exhibition's world tour and it'll be in the city until late October so you have plenty of time to catch it. It takes visitors on a tour of six creatively designed galleries that delve into the fascinating lives of ancient Egyptians - including the life of Tutankhamun, his tomb, and its groundbreaking discovery. Tickets are £22.50 adult/£16.45 children (plus booking fee). | Contributed
3. £1 family films
If you're looking to entertain the kids during the summer holidays but want to save cash, then Cineworld have a great deal at the moment - family films for just £1 per ticket. Today the Renfrew Street cineman has 'Mufasa: The Lion King' screening at 10am and 'The Wild Robot' on at 10am and 10.10am. | Contributed
4. Have an art attack
Another cheap (free!) way to while away a couple of hours in the city is to pop into Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA). As well as enjoying the permanent exhibitions, which includes work by many of the biggest names in contemporary art, you can also check out the current show by Canadian/Irish artist Ciara Phillips. 'Undoing it' showcases her vibrant woodcuts, etchings and screen-prints in Gallery 3. | Google Maps