It’s summer in Glasgow, with the schools off and the Fair Fortnight underway.
It means the city’s a little quieter than usual, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not plenty on.
From free cinema screenings and art exhibitions, to comedy and theatre, here are 13 things you can enjoy today.
1. See four bands for less than £13.
King Tut's brilliant Summer Nights series of concerts continues this evening - offering the best of new and hotly-tipped acts. This evening it's Hospital Corner headlining, supported by Arran Hopkins, Caspers Ridge and Haver. Doors are at 7.30pm and it's just £12.10 a ticket. | Contributed
2. Bard in the Botanics
Remarkably there are still tickets left for this evening's Bard in the Botanics production of 'Romeo & Juliet' - the last time it's being staged this year. The much-loved Shakespeare play will be performed in the open air at Glasgow's lush Bontanic Gardens. Bring your own seat, a picnic, midge repellant, and pray the weather stays dry for the star-crossed lovers. Tickets are priced from £15. | Contributed
3. Visit ancient Egypt
It's the first week of 'Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition' at Glasgow's SEC. Scotland's the latest stop in the high-tech exhibition's world tour and it'll be in the city until late October so you have plenty of time to catch it. It takes visitors on a tour of six creatively designed galleries that delve into the fascinating lives of ancient Egyptians - including the life of Tutankhamun, his tomb, and its groundbreaking discovery. Tickets are £22.50 adult/£16.45 children (plus booking fee). | Contributed
4. Take a dip in the Hot Dub
SWG3's Galavanisers Yard is the venue for one of the year's biggest outdoor parties from 5pm this afternoon - until late. The Hot Dub Time Machine will take you on an exhilarating journey through the greatest party hits of all time — from the ’50s to today — in one unstoppable, genre-spanning set. Tickets are £46.33 - but there's currently a 2-4-1 offer on Skiddle. | Contributed