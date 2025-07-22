It’s summer in Glasgow, with the schools off and the Fair Fortnight underway.
It means the city’s a little quieter than usual, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not plenty on.
From free cinema screenings and art exhibitions, to walks and theatre, here are 13 things you can enjoy today.
1. Madison Violet
The atmospheric surroundings of Cottier's Theatre, in Glasgow's West End, should make this gig by Canadian duo Madison Violet a bit special. They are marking their 25th anniversary, in which time they've released 11 studio albums, won a Canadian Folk Music Award, been nominated for the Junos (Canada's Brits) and amassed over one million streams on Spotify. Tickets are £20. | Contributed
2. Romeo & Juliet
Remarkably there are still tickets left for this evening's Bard in the Botanics production of 'Romeo & Juliet'. The much-loved Shakespeare play will be performed in the open air at Glasgow's lush Bontanic Gardens. Bring your own seat, a picnic, midge repellant, and pray the weather stays dry for the star-crossed lovers. Tickets are priced from £15. | Contributed
3. The Fly
The Glasgow Film Theatre's current David Cronenberg season is proving hugely popular - with every single one of the Canadian auteur's films being screened in the coming months. This week it's classic horror 'The Fly', which sees Jeff Goldblum go through a few changes as he transforms into a huge insect. Not one for the squeamish, the practical effects look as good as they did when it was first released in 1986. It's screening at 8.45pm in the wonderful GFT1. | Contributed
4. Print workshop
The Kelvin Hall is hosting a craft workshop today, led by the Glasgow Life Museums Learning Team. It gives young and old the chance to elebrate Glasgow’s 850th birthday by printing their own designs of iconic Glaswegian symbols. It's completely free and there's no need to book - just pop along to the Activity Space from 1.30pm. | Contributed