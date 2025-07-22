3 . The Fly

The Glasgow Film Theatre's current David Cronenberg season is proving hugely popular - with every single one of the Canadian auteur's films being screened in the coming months. This week it's classic horror 'The Fly', which sees Jeff Goldblum go through a few changes as he transforms into a huge insect. Not one for the squeamish, the practical effects look as good as they did when it was first released in 1986. It's screening at 8.45pm in the wonderful GFT1. | Contributed