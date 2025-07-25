It’s summer in Glasgow, with the schools off and the Fair Fortnight underway.
It means the city’s a little quieter than usual, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not plenty on.
From free cinema screenings and art exhibitions, to comedy and theatre, here are 13 things you can enjoy today.
1. Help one of Scotland's most celebrated authors launch his new book
Irvine Welsh will be at SWG3's Poetry Club this evening to celebrate the release of his 'Trainspotting' sequel 'Men in Love'. He'll even be behind the decks himslef to perform a DJ set, joined by Steve Mac and Carl Loben. Tickets are £16.95 and the fun starts at 10pm. | Getty Images
2. Visit ancient Egypt
Yesterday was opening day for 'Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition' at Glasgow's SEC. Scotland's the latest stop in the high-tech exhibition's world tour and it'll be in the city until late October so you have plenty of time to catch it. It takes visitors on a tour of six creatively designed galleries that delve into the fascinating lives of ancient Egyptians - including the life of Tutankhamun, his tomb, and its groundbreaking discovery. Tickets are £22.50 adult/£16.45 children (plus booking fee). | Contributed
3. See a hotly-tipped American band before they get big
Grammy-nominated husband-and-wife duo 'The War And Treaty' are one of the hottest new acts in Americana. You can see what the fuss is about at St Luke's this evening. Tickets are £25.75 and support comes from Ferris & Sylvester and Andrew Dickson. Doors are at 7pm. | Contributed
4. Family films at a nice price
If you're looking to entertain the kids during the summer holidays but want to save cash, then Cineworld have a great deal at the moment - family films for just £1 per ticket. Today the Renfrew Street cineman has 'Mufasa: The Lion King' screening at 10am and 'The Wild Robot' on at 10am and 10.10am. | Contributed