Twenty One Pilots will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro as part of a huge world tour next year. Cr. Getty Images.

Twenty One Pilots have announced there will be heading on a huge world tour next year following the confirmation of new album 'Clancy' and new single 'Next Semester'.

The good news for Scottish fans is that their Clancy World Tour 2025 includes a HUGE Scottish date as they get set to kick off the UK leg of their tour at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and tickets go on sale this week!

The rap/rock duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dunn have been at the forefront of the alternative music scene for a number of years after seeing hits like 'Car Radio' and 'Stressed Out' explode across the globe. They have also won a number of awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Twenty One Pilots will begin their world tour in Denver in August 2024 before taking the show across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand before ending the mammoth set of gigs in the UK.

Known as one of the best live acts on the planet, it is certain to be one not to miss. Here are all the ways you can get presale tickets and general sale tickets for Twenty One Pilots gig at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow next May.

Twenty One Pilots UK tour dates 2025

May 5 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

May 6 -​ Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

May 7 - Belfast, SSE Arena

May 11 - Manchester, AO Arena

May 13 - ​ London, ​​​O2 Arena

May 14 - London, O2 Arena

How much are Twenty One Pilots Tickets

The cost for their Glasgow OVO Hydro gig will vary, with prices starting at £58.45 and rising to £92.50 including admin fees/fulfilment.

Prices are dependant on whether you purchase standing or seating.

Twenty One Pilots Glasgow presale tickets - Live Nation presale

There are a number of options for fans looking to purchase pre-sale tickets for the Twenty One Pilots Glasgow Hydro show, they are as follows:

OVO Hydro presale: The venue will also be offering a presale from Wednesday 3 April 2024 at 10am. More information on how to sign up to the venue presale is available here.

O2 Priority: Customers of the telephone company 02 will be able to access an O2 Priority presale from Wednesday 3 April 2024 at 10am via the O2 Priority app.

Artist presale: For fans who have pre-ordered the new album 'Clancy', there is also a presale taking place on Wednesday 3 April 2024 at 10am. To pre-order the new album and receive presale access, click here.

Live Nation: The ticketing website will offer presale tickets beginning next Thursday 4 April 2024 at 10am. In order to access these presale tickets, you must register for presale here and sign in to My Live Nation on the date of presale.

GigsInScotland presale: Last but not least, GigsInScotland will also be offering presale tickets on Thursday 4 April at 10am. Sign up for GigsInScotland presale access here.