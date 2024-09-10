The American rock band best are known for hits including Hold the Line and Africa.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish fans of Toto are in for a treat as the band announce a huge Glasgow show.

The American rock band will kick off their UK and European tour at the OVO Hydro in February next year, followed by shows in Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best known for hits such as Africa - which has now sold more than 10 million copies - and Hold the Line, Toto will be supported during the tour by special guest Christopher Cross.

Toto's Joseph Williams performing onstage. | Getty

First formed in 1977, founding member and guitarist Steve Lukather will be joined by fellow vocalist Joseph Williams, as well as Greg Phillinganes, Shannon Forrest, John Pierce, Warren Ham and Dennis Atlas.

Here’s everything you need to know about Toto’s Glasgow show, including when tickets go on sale, if presale is available and how much tickets will cost.

Toto UK tour dates: When is their Glasgow show?

The band will kick off their tour at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday, February 1 2025 before travelling south to Birmingham.

Saturday, February 01 2025 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Sunday, February 02 2025 - Birmingham, BP Pulse Live

Tuesday, February 04 2025 - Manchester, AO Arena

Wednesday, February 05 2025 - London, OVO Arena Wembley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the UK leg of Toto’s tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 13.

All tickets appear to be seated, and will be available to purchase from Ticketmaster, See Tickets and AXS. There is a limit of 6 tickets per person.

Toto Glasgow ticket prices

Tickets for Toto’s Glasgow show will range from £52.80 - £103.80, including fees. Ticket prices will vary depending on where fans are seated, with five options available.

Ticket prices for Toto’s OVO Hydro show are as follows (including fees):

£52.80

£63.85

£75.15

£86.45

£103.40

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toto Glasgow presale

Fans looking to beat the crowds have two Toto presale options available for their Glasgow show.

Artist presale will begin at 10am on Thursday, September 12 for fans registered to Toto’s mailing list.