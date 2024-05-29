The countdown to the return of Tiree Music Festival is now on with acts including Nathan Carter, Tide Lines and Skerryvore set to headline.

The festival will make its triumphant return from July 12–14 after last year’s event was cancelled due to extreme weather conditions.

One weekend a year the small and beautiful island of Tiree is host to 2,000 festivalgoers

Organisers have confirmed that 93% of the line up from the 2023 event are set to return, with acts including Highlands folk band Tide Lines and hometown heroes Skerryvore set to perform. Meanwhile, last year’s headliners Wet Wet Wet have been replaced by Irish country singer Nathan Carter.

With the line-up now announced, here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Tiree Music Festival including dates, location and more.

Tiree Music Festival 2024 dates

The 2024 edition of Tiree Music Festival will take place from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14.

Tiree Music Festival 2024 lineup

The acts included in the 2024 Tiree Music Festival lineup shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to festival attendees with almost every act set to perform during last year’s event set to return. Exciting new additions include Nathan Carter and local band Trávee.

Nathan Carter

Tide Lines

Skerryvore

Trail West

Nati

Cammy Barnes

Face the West

Valtos

Heisk

The Laurettes

Moonlight Zoo

Aoife Scott

Project Smok

Kirsteen Harvey

Beinn Lee

Gunna Sound

Ceol An Aire

Calum Jones

Emma Gillespie

Travee

Jam Sandwich

Maria McAveety

Chunks

Teud: The Hebridean Fiddle Project

Cornaig Ceilidh Band Collective: A Tribute to Gordon Connell

Acts will be scattered across several stages including the Elevate Stage which highlights emerging talent from Scotland.

What’s on during the festival?

There will be a range of workshops and activities on throughout the festival weekend to help visitors make the most of their time on the island. This will include events such as tours, beach yoga and more, such as Fergie’s Fun Club which will be catered toward younger attendees.

Where is it?

Tiree is the most westerly island in the Inner Hebrides, so it’s no wonder that the festival’s tag line is “worth the journey”.

With the island only spanning around 12 miles, festival goers can camp onsite or choose from several additional accommodation options outwith the event.

Tiree is the most Westerly isle in the Inner Hebrides.

How do you get to Tiree?

The majority of visitors to Tiree Music Festival travel by ferry from Oban, which takes around four hours. Capacity on the CalMac ferry service is very limited throughout the event and guests are advised to book well in advance.

In addition, Loganair also operates a direct 40-minute flight from Glasgow to Tiree.