Tim Minchin to perform two shows in Scotland as part of 20th anniversary tour - here's how to get tickets
Tim Minchin has announced two Scottish shows as part of a UK tour to mark 20 years since his arrival on the British comedy scene.
The Australian comedian, musician and composer will kick off his Songs The World Will Never Hear Tour in London on June 4, before heading to 17 other cities around the UK - including Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Speaking on the tour, Minchin said: "Incredibly, many of my UK fans have been by my side for two decades. They have never flinched as I’ve turned corners and reinvented myself, always engaging open-heartedly with whatever I have to offer.
"I’m the luckiest artist on the planet, and I can’t wait to be back to deliver a big joyous show, spanning the whole bloody thing."
Minchin will reflect on his career across the years, from his time as a cabaret pianist to becoming an internationally acclaimed musician.
Tickets for Tim Minchin’s Scottish shows are set to go on sale from Friday, so here’s everything you need to know from where to buy tickets to if there are presales and more.
Tim Minchin is set to perform 18 shows around the UK as part of his upcoming tour, with two to take place in Scotland.
The performer will take to the stage at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Friday, June 20 before heading to Glasgow for a show at the SEC Armadillo on Saturday, June 21 midway through his tour.
Tim Minchin UK tour dates
- Wednesday, June 04 2025 - London Soho Theatre
- Saturday, June 07 2025 - Plymouth Pavilions
- Monday, June 09 2025 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
- Tuesday, June 10 2025 - Leicester De Monfort Hall
- Friday, June 13 2025 - Sheffield City Hall
- Saturday, June 14 2025 - Hull Connexin Live
- Sunday, June 15 2025 - Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff
- Monday, June 16 2025 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
- Thursday, June 19 2025 - Blackpool Opera House
- Friday, June 20 2025 - Edinburgh Playhouse
- Saturday, June 21 2025 - Glasgow SEC Armadillo
- Monday, June 23 2025 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Tuesday, June 24 2025 - Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
- Friday, June 27 2025 - Manchester Opera House
- Saturday, June 28 2025 - Liverpool Empire
- Monday, June 30 2025 - Oxford New Theatre
- Wednesday, July 02 2025 - Brighton Centre
- Friday, July 04 2025 - London Eventim Apollo
When do tickets go on sale?
Tim Minchin tickets will go on sale from 12pm on Friday, February 7 via Ticketmaster and venue box offices.
For the best chance of securing tickets to see his UK tour, fans should make sure to register for a Ticketmaster account ahead of time and to join the queue fifteen minutes before the sale begins.
Is there presale for Tim Minchin?
There appears to be no, or extremely limited, presale tickets available for Tim Minchin’s tour in 2025. So, fans looking to get early access to tickets for either of Minchin’s Scottish shows are likely out of luck.
Otherwise, check in with your preferred venue to see if there are any additional presales - such as through O2 Priority - open to fans.
How much are Tim Minchin tickets?
Ticket prices for Tim Minchin’s Glasgow show range from £42.80 - £172.20, including fees.
Fans can expect prices to vary from venue to venue, and while there is currently no information about how much you can expect to pay for his Edinburgh show, tickets for Minchin’s Leicester performance will cost either £39, £46 or £53 per person.
There will also be a number of premium priced VIP seats available at each show, which will include exclusive signed merchandise. Minchin’s website also states that proceeds from VIP tickets will contribute £5,000 to local charities each night.
