The Wild God Tour: How to get tickets, pre-sale and more for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in Glasgow
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are set to tour the UK and Europe later this year.
The Wild God Tour, named for the Australian band's upcoming album which will be released in August, will stop at arenas across the UK, following shows in mainland Europe.
Here's everything you need to know about tickets, pre-sale and more for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds upcoming Glasgow show and UK tour dates.
UK and Ireland tour dates
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will perform in Glasgow on Sunday, November 3 - their second show in the UK.
- Saturday, November 02 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Sunday, November 03 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Tuesday, November 05 - Manchester AOArena
- Wednesday, November 06 - Cardiff Utilita Arena
- Friday, November 08 - London O2 Arena
- Tuesday, November 12 - Dublin 3Arena
- Friday, November 15 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds tickets
Tickets for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' Glasgow show will be available from 10am on Friday, March 22 via Ticketmaster.
Tickets can be purchased through the artists' website, though ticket vendors may vary depending on venue.
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds pre-sale
Fans can receive pre-sale access to The Wild God UK & Europe tour by signing up for the artist's newsletter. Pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday, March 20.
Additional pre-sale access from 10am on Wednesday, March 20 will be made available to fans who listen to the band primarily on Spotify, with a special code sent to their email. Those with access to OVO pre-sale will also be able to receive early access to tickets for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' upcoming Glasgow tour date.
Several other pre-sale options, which are venue specific, will also be available to fans looking to purchase tickets for another of Nick Cave's UK and Ireland shows.
Who will support Nick Cave on tour?
Support for the UK and Ireland leg of The Wild God tour will come from English rock band, Black Country, New Road.
The band will be joined by Dry Cleaning and The Murder Capital will touring mainland Europe.
Nick Cave ticket prices
So far there has been no information on how much tickets for Nick Cave's latest tour will cost fans.
