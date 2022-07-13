Return of Stonehaven Highland Games

June Andrew has been recognised for her outstanding efforts with Bikeability Scotland.

The Games will take place at Mackie Academy playing fields on Sunday, July 17 from 11am to 5pm.

Prior to that there will be kids mini games at the park from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, July 16.

Among this year’s attractions will be a pipe band competition, Highland dancing, heavy events, solo piping, light field evens and the Scottish tug o’ war championships.

Massed bands will hail the opening of the games on the Saturday which will be followed by qualifying for a host of events including light hammer, putting light stone, long jump and youth long jump. WrestleZone will also be there from 9am.

The Houff Hill Rae will then get underway at 11.30am which will be followed by the pipe band competition.

Stonehaven Pipe Band will be performing at 12 noon while the Highland dancing competition will also get underway then.

There will then follow performances by the massed bands comprising Stonehaven, Newtonhill and Howe o’ The Mearns pipe bands and Grampian and District Pipes and Drums at 12.15pm.

At 1pm the massed bands will tour the arena while there will also be Highland bagpipe music in the form of marches and strathspey and reel, the youth, hop, skip and leap and the heavy hammer competition.

At 1.15pm the competition for putting the light tone gets underway along with the youth high jump or leap and the 90m open. Children’s races will take place for the under 7 years at 1.45pm.At

The pipe band contest will get underway in the arena at 2pm as well as the 200m open and the tug of war light heat and open heats.

At 2.45pm there will be the 400m open, the throwing of the 56lb weight and the 1600m open.

Organisers are emphasising that for those attending the Games they do not have facility for card payments or contactless therefore it will be a cash only event.