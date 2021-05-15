Keeping it in the family.. Peploe artworks go on sale in Edinburgh today

The work comes from the Edinburgh home of the late painter and sculptor Denis Peploe, and includes not only artworks but also his adjustable sculptor's stand.

Lots to go under the hammer at Ramsay Cornish Auctioneers include work by Denis (1914-1993) and his older brother Willy Peploe (1910-1965) as well as a painting of Venice originally given to their father, the leading Scottish Colourist artist Samuel John Peploe (1871-1935).

Under the hammer: Denis Peploe Hillside in Provence and bust

Leading lots in Ramsay Cornish Auctioneers' Decorative House Sale include Denis Peploe's painting of a "Hillside in Provence", a copy of the famous landscape by the French artist Paul Cezanne; and his watercolour of a "Spanish Village"; as well as Willy Peploe's "Still Life of Flowers in a Maiolica Jug".

Paintings by artistic family friends, such as a rocky mountain landscape by former Edinburgh College of Art teacher Derek Clarke inscribed to Denis in 1993 and a landscape by Clarke's artist wife Pat Semple.

Also included is "Landscape with a Fisherman" by the French-Russian painter Gregoire Michonze, accompanied by a portrait of Michonze by Denis Peploe.

Auctioneer Bruce Addison said: "The focus of the collection is Denis Peploe and his peers, however there are interesting insights into the wider circle of Scottish artists and their work.

"As well as his works on canvas, Denis Peploe was an accomplished sculptor, and four plaster busts depicting Scottish artistic family subjects are offered along with his sculptor’s stand -- which is a very intimate object for an artist.

"There are works by friends of the family including Gregoire Michonze, Pat Semple and a mountain landscape by Derek Clarke, poignantly inscribed 'For Denis' in the year of his death.

"An oil painting of Venice by Alexander Garden Sinclair provides an oblique reference to Denis' father S.J. Peploe. The two artists studied together at the Royal Scottish Academy and became friends. Upon graduating, they exchanged paintings -- the Sinclair has been well cared for by the family for nearly 100 years.

"We are delighted to be able to offer these lots. We have already had a lot of interest from around the UK."

