Glastonbury is back this weekend – with arguably the world’s most famous music festival celebrating its 50th anniversary after two enforced fallow years due to the global pandemic.

This year’s event will attract an impressive 210,000 music fans to Worthy Farm, but that still leaves more than two million people who tried to get a ticket but failed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily for those who missed out, many of the highlights of Glastonbury will be broadcast on television but, if you like you what you see on the small screen, there’s always a chance of going next year and experiencing it in real life.

So, whether you are a Glastonbury veteran or first-timer, here’s what we know about next year’s event.

Will there be a Glastonbury 2023?

Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis has always been clear that Glastonbury will not be held annually – with a fallow year twice a decade to allow the ground to recover.

The most recent fallow year was 2018, meaning that 2023 would have been the next time the festival took a breather.

Festivalgoers attend the Glastonbury festival near the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 22, 2022.

However, since then the pandemic forced Glastonbury to be cancelled for two years, you can pencil in the festival for the next four years – meaning Glastonbury 2023 will almost certainly happen.

How do I register for tickets?

As soon as the 2023 event is announced you will be able to register your interest in buying tickets – including uploading a picture of yourself to the Glastonbury website.

It is important that you do this before tickets go on sale or you will lose the right to even apply.

The pictures mean that the tickets cannot be touted – so there is no second hand market and the only way to get a ticket is through the official website.

How do I buy tickets?

Once you are registered you will be issued with a valid registration number – something that is required by anybody over the age of 13 who intends to buy a ticket.

When the tickets go on sale you will be asked to enter the number.

If you are buying tickets for a group of people, each person must have their own registration number.

When are the tickets likely to go on sale?

While nothing has been confirmed, the first allocation of tickets usually goes on sale in early October.

The website can be temperamental so it’s best to log in well in advance, make sure you have everything you need, and then hope for the best.

Unwanted tickets then go up for resale on the year of the festival – this year that happened in March – and is your last chance to secure entry.

When is Glastonbury 2023 likely to be held?

No date has yet been confirmed, but with Glastonbury tending to be held towards the end of June it would be wise to keep the long weekends of June 23-25 and June 30-July 1 free if you’re planning on going.

How much will the tickets be?

This year’s resale tickets for Glastonbury were £280 plus a £5 booking charge – an increase of £15 on the tickets that originally went on sale in 2020.

Will inflation and rising costs, expect the tickets for 2023 to set you back over £300.