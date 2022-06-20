Glastonbury is back this weekend – with arguably the world’s most famous music festival celebrating its 50th anniversary after two enforced fallow years due to the global pandemic.

This year’s event will attract an impressive 210,000 music fans to Worthy Farm, but that still leaves more than two million people who tried to get a ticket but failed.

Luckily for those who missed out, Glasto has been televised since 1994, when Channel 4 introduced cameras to proceedings for the first time.

Since then, it’s become a big event for the small screen, with the BBC attracting an audience of 37.5million viewers for their coverage of the last festival held in 2019.

Here’s how to watch this year as headliners Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headline the famous Pyramid Stage.

When is Glastonbury 2022 on TV?

This year, the will BBC provide over 35 hours of coverage across its channels and interactive services for the full three days of the festival running from Friday, June 24 – Sunday, June 26.

Crowds of festival-goers watch Tom Odell perform on the Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival in 2019.

You will also be able to catch up with all the musical action on the BBC iPlayer.

What’s the television schedule for Friday and what are the highlights?

9pm-10pm (BBC2): Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne, and Clara Amfo will introduce the headliners, which include Wet Leg, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Wolf Alice and TLC.

9.30pm-10.30pm (BBC Four): Highlights from Arlo Parks on the Park Stage and Idles on the Other Stage.

10pm-2am (BBC Two): Watch Billie Eilish’s Glastonbury performance as the 20-year-old becomes the youngest solo artist to ever headline the Pyramid Stage. She will be introduced by Clara Amfo.

10.30pm-12am (BBC Three): Award-winning rapper and songwriter Little Simz’s performance.

What’s the television schedule for Saturday and what are the highlights?

12am-1am (BBC Three): Highlights from Sam Fender’s Pyramid Stage performance and Blossoms’ Other Stage performance.

5pm-7pm (BBC Two): Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne, Clara Amfo, and Jack Saunders will present the Saturday afternoon performances by Joy Crookes, Self Esteem and Skunk Anansie.

7pm-8pm (BBC Four): Brit Award winner Celeste’s performance on the West Holts Stage.

7pm-8pm (BBC One): Olivia Rodrigo’s set on the Other Stage, introduced by Clara Amfo.

8pm-9.30pm (BBC Three): Performances from Holly Humberstone and Glass Animals, presented by Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders.

8pm–9pm (BBC Two): Performances from Haim and Leon Bridgers, presented by Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders.

9pm-10.30pm (BBC Two): Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ set from the Pyramid Stage, introduced by Jo Whiley.

9.30pm-10.30pm (BBC Three): Performances from AJ Tracey and Pa Salieu, introduced by Clara Amfo and Remi Burgz.

10.30pm-12.30am (BBC One): Sir Paul McCartney’s headline performance, introduced by Jo Whiley.

10.30pm-11.30pm (BBC Three): Yungblud and Burna Boy’s performances, presented by Clara Amfo.

11.30pm-12.30am (BBC Three): Megan Thee Stallion’s headline performance introduced by Clara Amfo.

What’s the television schedule for Sunday and what are the highlights?

12.30am-2am (BBC Two): Highlights from Saturday evening’s headliners, including Jessie Ware, Jamie T, and Róisín Murphy, introduced by Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo.

5pm-6.45pm (BBC Two): Music from Lianne La Havas, Herbie Hancock, Declan McKenna, Nubya Garcia, and Fontaines D.C. presented by Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne.

6.45pm-8pm (BBC One): Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo will introduce Motown icon Diana Ross’ performance during the famous Glastonbury teatime legend’s slot.

7pm-8pm (BBC Three): Declan McKenna and Koffee’s performances, introduced by Jack Saunders and Clara Amfo.

8pm-9pm (BBC Four): Performances by jazz legend Herbie Hancock on the Pyramid Stage, and American country singer Kacey Musgraves’ performances on the Other Stage.

8pm-9.30pm (BBC Two): Sunday evening’s performances from Lorde, Years & Years and Elbow.

9pm-10pm (BBC Four): Performances from Angélique Kidjo and JARV IS.

9.30pm-12am (BBC Two): Kendrick Lamar’s headline performance, plus highlights from Bicep, Charli XCX, and Courtney Barnett.

10pm-11.30pm (BBC Four): The headline performance on the Other Stage by the Pet Shop Boys, introduced by Jo Whiley.

11.05pm-1.05am (BBC2): Glastonbury highlights including performances by Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, Sam Fender, Olivia Rodrigo, Years & Years, and Little Simz.