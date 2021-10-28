To demonstrate the role that individuals and communities can play in reaching net zero, a sustainable, glowing zero artwork will be touring Scotland’s cities and shining a light on projects across Scotland.

The glowing zero landed at its first stop with Edinburgh Castle as its backdrop and shone a light on the community tool-sharing hub, Edinburgh Tool Library. The Library supplies a service that allows members to borrow tools as and when they need them, without spending money on tools that have a large carbon footprint.

Environmental Scientist and climate activist Laura Young (Less Waste Laura), an advocate for encouraging people to adopt a more environmentally conscious lifestyle said: “There is so much good work happening and momentum has really grown in recent years, and this is hugely encouraging. “

Chris Hellawell, founder and director at Edinburgh Tool Library said: “COP26 represents our last chance as a planet to legislate on a scale that can minimise the harm we have already caused, and plan a way forward that allows people to prosper without increasing the burden we put on nature. This is why the work Edinburgh Tool Library does is so important.

"Sharing libraries open up these resources to the whole community and give us all access to more items without an associated impact on the environment. The bonus is we also save money. We all share a planet, let's start sharing what's on it."

