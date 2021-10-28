The Scottish Borders Council has confirmed that an evacuation is underway as the water levels of the River Tweed and River Teviot continue to rapidly rise.

Around 500 properties are potentially affected by the floods and are being actively evacuated in an operation run by Police Scotland.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has mobilised four appliances and an additional water rescue unit in the area ‘as a precautionary measure.’

The service predicts it will be in attendance for ‘quite some time.’

Several flood warnings are in place across the region and SEPA has warned that the River Teviot in Hawick will peak above 3m on Thursday afternoon.

This may cause significant damage to properties and poses a serious risk to public safety.

Chief Inspector Vinnie Fisher, Local Area Commander for the Scottish Borders, said: “We have been monitoring the situation with the weather in the Borders closely as the day has progressed and we have now made the decision, alongside our partners, to declare a major incident and have begun evacuating various residents around the River Teviot from their properties.

“We are working with our colleagues at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Borders Council to safely move all of those affected and ensure they are appropriately accommodated for the time being.

“I would urge the public to avoid travel within the region unless absolutely necessary and to pay attention for more information as we continue to respond to this matter.”

The River Nith in Dumfries has also burst its banks.

As a result of the flooding, the decision was taken to close Trinity Primary School and Hawick High School early to ensure pupils and staff could get home safely.

Teviot Health Centre in Hawick also closed early, at 3pm, to avoid staff/and or patients being put at risk.

The council has said flooding in Peebles is very serious too with all schools in the area closing early as well.

The rest centre at Teviotdale Leisure Centre was reopened at 2pm to offer assistance to anyone displaced by the risk of flooding.

The vaccination clinic at the Borders Event Centre in Kelso has also closed due to a power failure.

Elsewhere, the River Nith in Dumfries has also burst its banks due to the extreme weather.

Police Scotland has closed several roads and advised residents and drivers to stay well away if possible.

Area Commander Stephen Gourlay, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's local senior officer for Midlothian, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders said: "We are supporting a multi-agency partnership response to prepare for a significant flood alert affecting several areas of the Scottish Borders including Hawick, Peebles and Newcastleton, issued earlier today.

"Following an official request from Police Scotland to support evacuation efforts in Hawick, Operations Control has mobilised four fire appliances to the Hawick area and an additional water rescue unit has been mobilised as a precautionary measure.

"We are currently working alongside partners to help ensure a safe evacuation of at-risk properties and will remain in attendance for some time."

