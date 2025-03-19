Thw Wombats have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

The English indie band have recently released a new album.

Formed in Liverpool in 2003, the found fame with their 2007 hit Let's Dance to Joy Division, taken from their debut album A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation.

Since then there have been a further five studio albums, most recently this year’s Oh! The Ocean, with 2022’s Fix Yourself, Not the World earning them their first number one.

They are currently on an arena tour playing songs from their latest album along with fan favourites from throughout their career.

And there’s good news for Scottish fan - with a stop in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are The Wombats playing Glasgow?

The Wombats play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Tuesday, March 25.

Will there be a support act at the The Wombats Glasgow gig?

The Wombats have announced two support acts for their Glasgow gig. First up will be alternative rockers Red Rum Club, whose second album Western Approaches, reached number 8 on the UK Albums Chart in 2024. They will be followed by acclaimed Manchester art rockers Everything Everything who have released seven studio albums to date, most recently 2024’s Mountainhead . They have been shortlisted for the Mercury Prize twice and have received five nominations for the Ivor Novello Awards.

What are the stage times for The Wombat’s Glasgow gig?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further times have been released. Having said that, judging from similar concerts at the venue, expect Red Rum Club to be on at around 7pm, Everything Everything at around 9pm, with The Wombats likely to take to the stage at around 9pm, and for the show to finish by 11pm at the latest.

Can I get ticket to see The Wombats in Glasgow?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you can still get tickets here, with prices starting at £41.45.

Are there any age restrictions?

In the standing section it’s over 14s only, while it’s over 8s in the seating areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Wombats setlist?

The Wombats tend to play slightly different setlist each night, so there’s no way of knowing exactly what they are going to play in Glasgow. Having said that, expect to her the majority of the following, taken from a recent setlist in Nottingham.