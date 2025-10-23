The Stranglers will play Edinburgh and Aberdeen this week. | David Hepburn

The Stranglers will be joined by Buzzcocks for shows in Edinburgh and Aberdeen this week.

English punk rock band The Stranglers are set play two shows in Scotland this week.

One of the longest surviving groups of the UK punk scene, they will be joined by Buzzcocks for shows at Edinburgh Corn Exchange and Aberdeen Music Hall.

With the first show taking place tonight, we’ve pulled together everything you need to know about The Stranglers’ gigs in Edinburgh and Aberdeen - including stage times, setlists and more for both.

Here’s when The Stranglers will play Edinburgh and Aberdeen

With two Scottish shows lined up, The Stranglers will first take to the stage at Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Thursday, October 23 before heading north-east for a show at Aberdeen Music Hall on Friday, October 24.

The Stranglers support act

If you already have your tickets well in hand for The Stranglers’ Scottish shows, it would be hard to miss that they will be joined by special guests the Buzzcocks.

The Stranglers stage times

If you’re seeing The Stranglers either in Edinburgh or Aberdeen, be sure to head down for doors opening at 7pm. While all set times are subject to change, here’s what we know about when The Strangers will be on stage:

Doors open: 7pm

7pm Buzzcocks : 7.45pm to 8.30pm

: 7.45pm to 8.30pm The Stranglers : 9pm to 10.45pm

: 9pm to 10.45pm Curfew: 11pm

Buzzcocks setlist

If you’re also excited about seeing Buzzcocks, here’s what you can expect to hear from them as they open for The Stranglers in Scotland:

What Do I Get?

I Don't Mind

Promises

Senses Out of Control

Sick City Sometimes

Why Can't I Touch It?

Destination Zero

Orgasm Addict

Manchester Rain

Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)

Harmony in My Head

The Stranglers setlist

For the most part, The Stranglers appear to be sticking with a similar setlist during each of their recent UK shows.

During their performances in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, you can expect to hear the following:

Goodbye Toulouse

Straighten Out

Was It You?

Skin Deep

15 Steps

5 Minutes

Tramp

Instead of This

Strange Little Girl

Golden Brown

Thrown Away

Pin Up

Peaches

Mercury Rising

White Stallion

Dead Ringer

Breathe

Something Better Change

Duchess

Hanging Around

Encore:

Always the Sun

Mean to Me

No More Heroes

Are there still tickets?

If you are hoping to get last minute tickets to see The Stranglers in Scotland then you best move fast as there are a very, very limited number remaining.

For tonight’s show at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange you can find the few available tickets on Ticketmaster, for between £46 and £56.

Although The Stranglers’ Aberdeen gig is listed as sold out, on Ticketmaster there are a couple of tickets still available for purchase.