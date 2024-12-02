The Snuts have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

A Scottish band are preparing to play a huge homecoming show.

Formed in West Lothian, The Snuts released their debut single, Glasgow, in 2016, quickly signing a recording contract the next year.

The indie band’s debut album W.L. hit the number one spot on both the UK and Scottish charts in 2021.

Two further albums have followed in the shape of 2002’s Burn the Empire and this year’s Millennials, both topping the charts in Scotland.

They have carved out a repuation for being a hugely-entertaining live band, playing the main stage at TRNSMT and wowing crowds at the Reading and Leeds Festivals and the South by South West Festival in Austin, Texas.

They’re currently on a UK-wide tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with their biggest headline slot to date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are The Snuts playing Glasgow?

The Snuts play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Friday, December 6.

Who is supporting The Snuts at their Glasgow gig?

The Snuts have announced that they will have two acts supporting them on their Glasgow date. Opening will be emerging alt-pop artist Siobhán Winifred who this year released debut EP Don’t Do Well Alone. The main support will then be The Academic. The indie rock band have had two Irish number one albums with Tales from the Backseat in 2018 and 2023’s Sitting Pretty.

What are the stage times for The Snuts in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs, expect Siobhán Winifred to be on from around 7.15pm, The Academic to play from around 8pm and The Snuts to take to the stage at around 9pm. The show to finish at 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for The Snuts?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you in luck - there are still tickets available from £41.45 (plus the intevitable booking fee) here.

Are there any age restrictions at The Snuts’ Hydro gig?

In the standing area it’s over-14s only, with all under 16s to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. In the seated areas it’s over 8s only and under-16s have to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely The Snuts setlist?

The Snuts seem to be playing a similar set each night of their UK tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following in Glasgow, taken from a recent gig in Manchester.