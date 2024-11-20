The Script have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

A much-loved Irish pop group are set to play a sold out Scottish show.

Formed in Dublin in 2001, Irish rockers The Script have sold over 20 million albums in a career that has seen them top charts around the world.

Their self-titled debut album gave them instant success in 2008 when it went to number one in the UK and in Ireland.

Since then there have been a further six successful studio albums, most recently Satellites, which came out earlier this year.

Along the way they have won three Meteor Ireland Music Awards, two World Music Awards and two Brit Award nominations.

Founder member Mark Sheehan tragically died after a brief illness last year but the band, led by former The Voice mentor Danny O'Donoghue, have continued to record and perform.

They are currently on a world tour in support of their latest album and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are The Script playing Glasgow?

The Script play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their Satellites World Tour on Tuesday, November 26.

Who is supporting The Script at their Glasgow gig?

The Script have announced that Tom Walker will support them on their Glasgow date. The Scottish singer-songwriter was born in Kilsyth and shot to fame thanks to 2018 single Leave a Light On which was a top ten hit. His debut album What a Time to Be Alive hit number one in the UK, with this year’s followup I Am also reaching the top three.

What are the stage times for The Script in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm but there are no further official set times. Judging by similar gigs though, you can expect Tom Walker to take the stage at around 7.30pm, The Script to follow at around 9pm, and for the concert to end by 11pm at the latest.

Are tickets still available for The Script?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re out of luck - the gig is completely sold out. If you’re willing to pay a premium though, there are resale tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £87.97 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at The Script’s Hydro gig?

In the standing area it’s over-14s only, with all under 16s to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. It’s over 8s in the seated sections, with under 16s having to be joined by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely The Script setlist?

The Script appear to be playing an identical set each night of their current tour. Expect to hear the following in Glasgow, taken from a recent gig in Cardiff.