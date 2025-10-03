The Kooks Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

The Kooks have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of the biggest bands of the noughties are set to play a huge Scottish gig.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in 2004 in Brighton, The Kooks achieved near-immediate success when they sold over two million copies of debut album Inside In/Inside Out.

That album contained several hit singles, including Naive and She Moves In Her Own Way, and saw them named Best UK & Ireland Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards and being nominated for a Brit Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then there have been a futher six studio albums, most recently this year’s Never/Know, all of which have reached the UK Top 40 chart.

To mark the release of their latest record the band are curently touring, playing Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival earlier this year

And now they are back in the city for a huge headline gig.

Here’s everything you need to know if you are going along.

When are The Kooks playing Scotland?

The Kooks are playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday, October 8. Doors will open at 6.30pm.

Who is supporting The Kooks at their Glasgow gig?

The Kooks are being supported by The K’s at their Hydro show. The English indie band released debut album I Wonder If the World Knows? in 2024 and scored their first UK number one album with this year’s follow up Pretty on the Internet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the stage times for The Kooks in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been revealed. Having said that, judging from similar gigs at the venue, expect The K’s onstage at around 7.30pm, The Kooks to start at around 9pm and for the show to finish by 11pm.

Are tickets still available for The Kooks?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £42.25. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at The Kooks’ Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing sections for The Kooks gig, and over-8s in the seated areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What will The Kooks play?

Here’s what The Kooks played on their recent tour of the America. Expect to hear most of the following in Glasgow, including seven songs from their new album.