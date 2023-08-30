The Killers Edinburgh Setlist: Here's what Brandon Flowers' band played at the Royal Highland Centre
Amazingly The Killers had never played Scotland's Capital until this week - but they more than made up for the delay.
Emerging onto the stage to the sound of local legends Big Country, Brandon Flowers' group immediately launched into their biggest hit 'Mr. Brightside' - to the delight of the audience.
It was just one of plenty of old favourites, with five tracks in total from debut album 'Hot Fuss' and three from follow-up 'Sam's Town'.
All the band's seven studio albums were represented with at least one track, while they also covered The Waterboys' 'The Whole of the Moon', penned by Scotland's own Mike Scott, and The Smiths' 'This Charming Man' with the help of that band's legendary guitarist Johnny Marr.
Marr had himself played a handful of classics from his days in The Smiths in the support slot.
Here's The Killers' 20-strong Edinburgh setlist in full.
- Mr. Brightside
- Spaceman
- Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
- Smile Like You Mean It
- Shot at the Night
- Run for Cover
- Human
- Somebody Told Me
- The Whole of the Moon (The Waterboys cover)
- Runaway Horses
- Bling (Confession of a King)
- Your Side of Town
- Runaways
- Read My Mind
- Dying Breed
- Caution
- All These Things That I've Done
- The Man
- This Charming Man (The Smiths cover, with Johnny Marr)
- When You Were Young (with Johnny Marr)
