Amazingly The Killers had never played Scotland's Capital until this week - but they more than made up for the delay.

Brandon Flowers wowed the audience at his band's first ever Edinburgh gig.

Emerging onto the stage to the sound of local legends Big Country, Brandon Flowers' group immediately launched into their biggest hit 'Mr. Brightside' - to the delight of the audience.

It was just one of plenty of old favourites, with five tracks in total from debut album 'Hot Fuss' and three from follow-up 'Sam's Town'.

All the band's seven studio albums were represented with at least one track, while they also covered The Waterboys' 'The Whole of the Moon', penned by Scotland's own Mike Scott, and The Smiths' 'This Charming Man' with the help of that band's legendary guitarist Johnny Marr.

Marr had himself played a handful of classics from his days in The Smiths in the support slot.

Here's The Killers' 20-strong Edinburgh setlist in full.

Setlist