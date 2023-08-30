All Sections
Amazingly The Killers had never played Scotland's Capital until this week - but they more than made up for the delay.

By David Hepburn
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
Brandon Flowers wowed the audience at his band's first ever Edinburgh gig.Brandon Flowers wowed the audience at his band's first ever Edinburgh gig.
Brandon Flowers wowed the audience at his band's first ever Edinburgh gig.

Emerging onto the stage to the sound of local legends Big Country, Brandon Flowers' group immediately launched into their biggest hit 'Mr. Brightside' - to the delight of the audience.

It was just one of plenty of old favourites, with five tracks in total from debut album 'Hot Fuss' and three from follow-up 'Sam's Town'.

All the band's seven studio albums were represented with at least one track, while they also covered The Waterboys' 'The Whole of the Moon', penned by Scotland's own Mike Scott, and The Smiths' 'This Charming Man' with the help of that band's legendary guitarist Johnny Marr.

Marr had himself played a handful of classics from his days in The Smiths in the support slot.

Here's The Killers' 20-strong Edinburgh setlist in full.

Setlist

  1. Mr. Brightside
  2. Spaceman
  3. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
  4. Smile Like You Mean It
  5. Shot at the Night
  6. Run for Cover
  7. Human
  8. Somebody Told Me
  9. The Whole of the Moon (The Waterboys cover)
  10. Runaway Horses
  11. Bling (Confession of a King)
  12. Your Side of Town
  13. Runaways
  14. Read My Mind
  15. Dying Breed
  16. Caution
  17. All These Things That I've Done
  18. The Man
  19. This Charming Man (The Smiths cover, with Johnny Marr)
  20. When You Were Young (with Johnny Marr)
