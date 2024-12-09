The Human League have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of the biggest bands of the 1980s are coming to Glasgow - and they have a couple of very special guests with them.

Formed in Sheffield in 1977, synth-pop band The Human League hit the big time with third album ‘Dare’, released in 1981.

It included four hit singles, including the UK and US number one ‘Don’t You Wan’t Me’, and earned them the Brit Award for Best British Breakthrough Act in 1982.

The band have gone through a number of different lineups over the years, with the only constant being lead singer and songwriter Phil Oakey.

To date they have released nine studio albums, most recenly 2011’s ‘Credo’, and have has 13 top 20 singles in the UK.

They are currently on a UK tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are The Human League playing Glasgow?

The Human League play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Thursday, December 12.

Who is supporting The Human League at their Glasgow gig?

The Human League have announced that they will have two support bands at their Glasgow show. First up will be fellow 80s hitmakers T’Pau. Led by singer Carol Decker, the band are most famous for their number one hit ‘China in Your Hand’. Then kitchen disco queen Sophie Ellis Bexter will take to the stage to commit Murder on the Dancefloor. It’s a lineup that’s certainly worth turning up early for.

What are the stage times for The Human League in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6pm and T’Pau kick things off at 6.45pm. No further official set times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs, expect Sophie Ellis Bexter to start at around 8pm and The Human League to play from around 9pm. The show will finish by 10.30pm.

Are tickets still available for The Human League?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you in luck - there are still standing tickets available from £55.65 (plus the inevitable booking fee) here.

Are there any age restrictions at The Human League’s Hydro gig?

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

What is the likely The Human League setlist?

