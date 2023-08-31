One of the most talked-about bands of 2023 will be returning to Glasgow for a show early next year.

The 1975 will be returning to Scotland for a gig early next year.

The 1975 have rarely been out of the news this year, from a Malaysian festival being abandoned following a kiss between bandmates on stage, or lead singer Matty Healy's rumoured romance with Taylor Swift.

There were also several Scottish gigs, including headline sets at Radio One's Big Weekend in Dundee and the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

But don't worry if you missed those concerts - the band have announced they'll be heading north of the border again in early 2024.

Here's everything you need to know.

When are The 1975 playing Scotland?

The band have announced that the first night of their 'Still...At Their Very Best' European tour will kick of at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Friday, February 9. Doors will open at 6.30pm

When are tickets on sale?

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, September 8, at 10am, here.

Is there a presale?

Fans of The 1975 will have access to presale tickets from Wednesday, September 6, from 10am.

To gain access to the presale you just needf to sign up to The 1975's mailing list here.

You should then get an email with details of how to access the presale early next week.

Will there be a support band?

While it's likely there will be a support act, none has yet been announced.

Are there any age restrictions?

You must be over 14 to be admitted to the standing area and over eight to access seated sections. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

What's the likely setlist?

The tour has been given the title 'Still...At Their Very Best' so could see a shakeup from the setlist that tended to be played at their 'At Their Very Best' tour. We'd still expect to hear the majority of those songs though, namely: