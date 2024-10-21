Sum 41 are making a stop in Scotland on their current tour. | AFP via Getty Images

The performance will be the band’s final ever in Scotland.

Sum 41 have announced that they are to go their seperate ways following the release of eighth studio album, Heaven :x: Hell - but there’s the small matter of a world tour to finish first.

The Canadian rockers formed in 1996 and found success with debut album All Killer No Filler in 2001, which included their biggest hit single, ‘Fat Lip’.

Their songs have graced the soundtracks of blockbuster films inclding Spider-Man, American Pie and Bring It On.

In the process of their career they’ve sold over 15 million albums, two Juno Awards, a Kerrang! Award, and a Grammy nomination.

But now it’s all coming to an end for a band who are known for their love of touring, often playing over 100 concerts a year.

Their Setting of the Sum tour will be their last, but there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Sum 41 playing Glasgow?

Sum 41 play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their 'Tour Of The Setting Sum' tour on Sunday, October 17.

Will there be a support act?

Sum 41 will be supported at their Glasgow gig by LA rock band The Bronx. Formed in 2002, the band have released six studio albums, most recently 2021’s The Bronx VI, along with another three mariachi albums under the name Mariachi El Bronx.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm but no other times have yet been released by the venue. Judging by similar gigs, expect The Bronx to start at some point between 7pm and 7.30pm. Sum 41 should be taking to the stage between 8.30pm and 9pm, with the show ending by 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £57.90 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

It’s over 8s only for seated areas and over-14s only in the standing area, with under 16s having to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Sum 41 setlist?

Sum 41 have been playing a near-identical setlist on every night of the US leg of their current tour. Expect to hear most - if not all of - the following in Glasgow.