Glasgow Warriors braced for ‘Test-like’ challenge against 12 Springboks, including returning icon

Opposition line-up reflects respect for URC champions

Glasgow Warriors are back in South Africa for the first time since the memorable evening in June when they defeated the Bulls in the URC final and Franco Smith expects a similar atmosphere when they take on the Sharks in Durban.

Such is the strength of the opposition - the Natal-based team have picked 12 Springboks - that Smith is anticipating “a Test-like” challenge at Kings Park.

It’s the first home game of the season for the 14th-placed Sharks following an underwhelming trip to Europe during which they beat the Dragons but lost to Connacht and Benetton. The big difference now is that their international players have returned after a successful Rugby Championship campaign and the side that faces Glasgow will have nine World Cup winners in its starting XV and another two on the bench.

Glasgow are flying high - second behind Leinster going into round five - and Smith thinks the strength of the Sharks team partly reflects the Warriors’ fine start as well as last season’s success.

Siya Kolisi has rejoined the Sharks after captaining South Africa to their Rugby Championship success. | AFP via Getty Images

“I think they want to get those guys [the returning Springboks] to play and get them mixed in before the November Test matches,” said the Glasgow coach. “But it's also in the way that we've been going about our business this season that maybe forced their hand to bring everybody back and not just some of them. There's definitely some respect shown from that perspective.”

It’s a stellar Sharks line-up and pride of place goes to Siya Kolisi who will make his second debut for the team following his return from a short and not particularly happy stint in Paris with Racing 92. The two-time World Cup-winning captain is a totemic figure and that is likely to be reflected in the size of the crowd on Saturday.

“I think in general, South African people love to have their captain back in the country,” said Smith. “And there's a little bit of excitement around him returning. But again, from our perspective, it doesn't matter if he's in their side or not. It is about establishing ourselves, our own process as quickly as possible. And that's what we're going to concentrate on.

“We are excited about the fact we’re getting the chance to play the best of them. They're going to get a lot of people through the gates tomorrow. So, it's going to be a nice big challenge like we faced in the final. It's going to be a final-like atmosphere. It's going to be a Test-like environment.”

Glasgow Warriors hooker Gregor Hiddleston will be up against the Sharks' Bongi Mbonambi. | SNS Group

The battle in the front row promises to be especially tough. Smith has brought in loosehead Nathan McBeth and hooker Gregor Hiddleston in place of Jamie Bhatti and Johnny Matthews, two of eight changes made by the coach. The youthful McBeth and Hiddleston will have the experienced Zander Fagerson alongside them but they will be up against Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch, a trio of World Cup winners.

“This is the challenge they've got to face,” said Smith. “I think they can learn from the best this weekend.”

Other changes in the pack see Max Williamson coming in for Gregor Brown in the second row and Matt Fagerson taking over from Euan Ferrie at blindside flanker. In the back three, Sebastian Cancelliere and Josh McKay return, with Jamie Dobie and Facundo Cordero dropping out, Dobie to the bench. Kyle Rowe moves from full-back to wing to accommodate McKay.

Tom Jordan is back at stand-off in place of Adam Hastings who is among the replacements, and Sione Tuipulotu also returns - and captains the side - after being rested last weekend. He is named at inside centre, with Stafford McDowall moving out to 13 and Huw Jones dropping out.

Hollywoodbets Sharks v Glasgow Warriors (URC round five, Kings Park, Saturday, 2.45pm BST)

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi; Eduan Keyter, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse; Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth (capt), Emile van Heerden, Siya Kolisi, Emmanuel Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi. Replacements: Fez Mbatha, Trevor Nyakane, Ruan Dreyer, Jason Jenkins, James Venter, Grant Williams, Siya Masuku, Jurenzo Julius.

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay; Sebastian Cancelliere, Stafford McDowall, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Kyle Rowe; Tom Jordan, George Horne; Nathan McBeth, Gregor Hiddleston, Zander Fagerson, Max Williamson, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey. Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Rory Sutherland, Sam Talakai, Alex Samuel, Gregor Brown, Henco Venter, Jamie Dobie, Adam Hastings.