Born in Dublin in 1940 before his family moved to London when he was four, Michael Gambon originally trained as engineering technician before cutting his acting teeth at Dublin's Gate theatre at the relatively mature age of 24.

He was one of the founding members of the Royal National Theatre, alongside Sir Laurence Olivier, and became one of his generation's leading stage actors.

Over his 60 year career he received three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actor Guild Awards, four BAFTA Awards, the Irish Film and Television Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Knighthood for services to drama.

Although theatre was his first love - and in particular Shakespeare - he also appeared in a host of films and television programmes.

His big screen debut came in 1965 in 'Othello' and he would later appear in the likes of 'The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover', 'The Insider', 'Gosford Park', 'The King's Speech', 'Quartet' and 'The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou'. Gambon attracted a new army of fans when he was took over the role of Professor Dumbledore from Richard Harris in the Harry Potter films from 2004-2011.

Notable television work included 'The Singing Detective', 'Wives and Daughters', 'Emma' and 'Cranford.

On Thursday, September 28, 2023, it was announced that he had died at the age of 82, with a statement on behalf of his wife, Lady Gambon, and son, Fergus, saying: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Here are 13 quotes from over the years.

1 . Michael Gambon on...theatre "I sometimes think the theatre is more demanding because it requires things you don't have in films, like it requires you to make the people in the front row believe you and not look an idiot to them while the people right at the back can hear you."

2 . Michael Gambon on...hobbies "I'm an anorak. I've always been an obsessive collector of things. Richard Briers collects stamps. I collect cars and guns, which are much more expensive, and much more difficult to store."

3 . Michael Gambon on...school "There were no spells at my school, just a smack in the mouth."