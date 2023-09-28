All Sections
His family confirmed he died peacefully in hospital
Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:44 BST
 Comment

Actor Sir Michael Gambon has died peacefully in hospital, aged 82, his family has said.

Sir Michael, who has won four TV Baftas, is known for his extensive back catalogue of work across TV, film, radio and theatre over a career spanning five decades.

In recent years he played Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films.

He is also known for playing French detective Jules Maigret in ITV series Maigret, and for starring in the BBC series, The Singing Detective.

A statement issued on behalf of Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia.”

