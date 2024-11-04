Simple Minds are set to play a huge concert in Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of Scotland most famous bands have announce a homecoming show next summer.

Former in Glasgow in 1977, Simple Minds went on to become one of the biggest bands in the world thanks to a string of hit songs and albums.

‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ topped the US charts after appearing in the film ‘The Breakfast Club’, with the band having 24 top 40 singles (to date) in the UK, including the likes of ‘Promised You a Miracle’, ‘Glittering Prize’, ‘Waterfront’, ‘Alive and Kicking’ and ‘Belfast Child’.

In total the band, fronted by singer Jim Kerr, have sold over 60 million albums and won a slew of prizes, including the QInspiration Award, and the 2016 Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection.

Today saw them announce a massive open-air gig in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know - including how to get tickets.

When will Simple Minds be playing Glasgow?

The Scottish band will be playing Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park as part of the Summer Sessions series of concerts on Friday, June 27, 2025.

When can I buy tickets for Simple Minds’ Glasgow show?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, November 8, here.

Are there any presales for Simple Minds in Glasgow?

As has become standard, there are a few presales available.

Those signed up to Simple Minds’ newsletter here will be able to access tickets from 9am on Wednesday, November 6, as will those who are customers of Three Mobile.

If you register on the Summer Sessions website here you’ll be able to buy tickets from 9am on Thursday, November 7.

Both Gigs in Scotland users and Ticketmaster users will also be able to get tickets a day early at 9am on Thursday, November 7. Just make sure you’re signed up on their respective websites, here and here.

How much are tickets to see Simple Minds at Bellahouston Park?

The tickets are likely to be the same price as those for Sting, who is playing the same series of concerts. That means a basic ticket price of £75.50 (plus booking free), rising to £98.20 for the Golden Circle and £129.50 for VIP.

Who is supporting Simple Minds at Bellahouston Park?

The Simple Minds concert will offer some serious value for money, with three well-known support acts. First up will be Edinburgh artist Hamish Hawk who recently released third album ‘A Firmer Hand’, selling out the Barrowland and touring Europe with Travis. Brit Award-winner KT Tustall will take to the stage next, 21 years after the huge success of the Fife singer’s debut album ‘Eye to the Telescope’. Completing the lineup will be American alt-rockers Future Islands, whose lead singer Samuel T. Herring went viral after his creative dance moves were showcase on David Letterman’s chat show.

What will Simple Minds be playing at their Glasgow Hydro gig?

Simple Minds have been touring Europe this year. Don’t expect their setlist to vary too much from the following, taken from a gig in Portugal.