Formed in 1996, The Beta Band quickly became one of Scotland’s most beloved bands, led by singular lead singer Steven Mason.

Their first three EPs, released in 1997 and 1998, were lauded for their unique genre surfing sound - taking in everything from folk and psychedelia to trip hop.

They were collected together in the unimaginatively-monikers The Three EPs, which received global attention from meing used in hit film High Fidelity. “I will now sell five copies of The Beta Band’s Three EPs”, whispers John Cusack’s record store manager character, before playing Dry The Rain and sending customers scurrying to the counter to ask who the band are.

Three top 20 studio albums followed, most recently 2004’s Heroes to Zeros - and it was the same year when they played their final live show at Edinburgh’s Liquid Rooms.

But now they are back for thier first shows in 21 years, along with a vinyl rerelease of The Three EPs.

Here’s everything you need to know about bagging a ticket to see them.

When are The Beta Band playing Scotland?

The Beta Band will play the Glasgow Barrowland on Thursday, September 25.

When are tickets on sale for The Beta Band?

Tickets for the reunion tour, including the Barrowland gig, go onsale at 10am on Friday, March 7. You can find them here.

Are there any presales for The Beta Band’s Barrowland gig?

Certain Spotify subscribers will get early access to tickets at 10am on Thursday, March 6. Presale emails are sent to “listeners...who are the artist’s top fans and/or anybody who follows the artist on Spotify”. So, if you are hoping to get that email, make sure you follow the band on Spotify (and maybe listen to them for a few hours).

There will also be “a limited number of tickets” available to fans of the band who are signed up to their mailing list from 10am on Wednesday, March 5, at 10am. You can sign up here.

Where else are The Beta Band playing?

After the Barrowland gig, the band will play the following UK shows, before heading for a tour of North America.

September 27: O2 Academy, Leeds

September 29: O2 Academy, Bristol

September 30: Rock City, Nottingham

October 2: Roundhouse, London

October 4: Albert Hall, Manchester

What have the Beta Band said about the tour?

In a press release to announce the tour, the band said: “The Beta Band, as everyone knows, is an institution, like Bedlam, or the RSPCA, and as such has its own indelible stain on the bedsheet of Western culture. It was the great John Noakes who said ‘You have to shake it out at least once every couple of decades, if you want to know what the moths did’. So with both those facts in mind, we realise the time has come to show the wall the Luminol, kill the lights and hit the UV.”

It’s over-14s only and under-16s need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.