They’re the most sought-after prizes in the movie business – and plenty of Scots have been shortlisted for the honour over the years.
This Sunday will see the stars of the big screen flock to the 95th Academy Awards ceremony at Ovation Hollywood – formerly the Dolby Theatre – in Los Angeles.
The first Oscars were held in 1929, when Douglas Fairbanks handed out trophies at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Since then they have become an annual celebration of the best films of the year, with ‘Everything Everywhere All At One’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘The Fabelmans’ and ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ amongst the leading candidates for 2023.
Over the years many Scottish actors and filmmakers have been honoured by the Academy.
1. Frank Lloyd
Glasgow-born film director Frank Lloyd won two Oscars for Best Director category for 'The Divine Lady' and 'Cavalcade', while his best known film 'Mutiny on the Bounty' won Best Picture. He was also one the founder of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - the body that established the Oscars.
Photo: Jimmy Sime
2. Sir Sean Connery
Remarkably, Scotland's most famous actor was only nominated once for an Academy Award. It was all he needed though - as Sean Connery ended up taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Untouchables.
Photo: Mark Wilson
3. Deborah Kerr
Originally from Scotland, Deborah Kerr moved to Hollywood in the 1940s and became one of the most celebrated actresses. She was nominated six times for Academy Awards - for 'Edward, My Son', 'From Here to Eternity', 'The King and I', 'Heaven Knows Mr. Allison', 'Separate Tables, and 'The Sundowners'. She was then belatedly awarded an Honorary Oscar in 1994.
Photo: Baron
4. John Hodge
Trainspotting may have been largely overlooked by the Academy, but John Hodge did bag a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay in 1996 for his part in making the iconic Scottish film.
Photo: John Phillips