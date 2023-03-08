3 . Deborah Kerr

Originally from Scotland, Deborah Kerr moved to Hollywood in the 1940s and became one of the most celebrated actresses. She was nominated six times for Academy Awards - for 'Edward, My Son', 'From Here to Eternity', 'The King and I', 'Heaven Knows Mr. Allison', 'Separate Tables, and 'The Sundowners'. She was then belatedly awarded an Honorary Oscar in 1994.

Photo: Baron