The newly-reformed band are on their way to Scotland.

Rising to fame with their chart-topping and Grammy-nominated cover of Pink Floyd song Comfortably Numb, The Scissor Sisters have released four hit studio albums - most recently 2012’s Magic Hour.

Their self-titled debut album hit number one in the UK and won the group three Brit Awards in 2005.

Last year, following seven years of inactivity, band members Jake Shears, Babydaddy, Del Marquis and Randy Real announced they would be reforming to mark their 20th anniversary, without vocalist and founding member Ana Matronic.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are The Scissor Sisters playing Glasgow?

The Scissor Sisters play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Saturday, May 17.

Who is supporting The Scissor Sisters at their Glasgow gig?

The Scissor Sisters have announced they will be supportef by Alison Goldfrapp at the Glasgow Hydro. The lead singer of electronic musical duo Goldfrapp, her second solo album, Flux, will be out later this year.

What are the stage times for The Scissor Sisters in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no other official set times have been released. Judging from similar gigs at the venue, expect Alison Goldfrapp to be on from around 7.30pm and for The Scissor Sisters’ set to start at some point between 8.30pm and 9pm. The show will finish by 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for The Scissor Sisters?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £49.95. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at The Scissor Sisters’ Hydro gig?

All under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 at the all-seated gig.

What is the likely The Scissor Sisters setlist?

