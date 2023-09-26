Season 16 may have only just started, but Aussie comedian Sam Campbell already looks like becoming a fan favourite.

Sam Campbell is currently competing in season 16 of Taskmaster.

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

Along with the 15 series, there have also been special one-off ‘Champion of Champion’ and ‘New Year Treat’ programmes, comprising one or two episodes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show sees (mainly) comedians take part in a range of challenges which are then marked by the hosts, usually (but not always) winning a maximum of five points per task.

This year's lineup includes Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma.

But it was arguable the least well known contestant who made the biggest waves in the opening episode, with Sam Campbell providing several memorable moments - including asking the Taskmaster if he is "the child of divorce" - and running out the winner.

Here's everything you need to know about the standup.

Where is Sam Campbell from?

Sam Campbell was born in the Atherton Tableland in Australian state of Queensland in 1991. He's 32.

He relocated to Sydney in 2015 and since 2022 has lived in London.

How did Sam Campbell become famous?

Campbell first found fame in the 'Raw Comedy' competition at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2011. The competition is held annually for emerging standup comedians, is supported by radio station Triple J, and regularly attracts more than 1,000 entries.

Campbell reached the final of the competition but lost out to Victoria comic Dayne Rathbone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was enough to get him short series that was broadcast on Comedy Central Australia.

What awards has Sam Campbell won?

Sam Campbell quickly became the toast of comedy festivals, gaining a reputation for being a 'comedian's comedian'.

He won the Best Newcomer Award at the 2015 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, following that up for the trophy for Most Outstanding Show in 2018.

He brought his show 'The Last Dreamer' to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2016, followed by The Trough in 2018. The latter received glowing reviews but was not eligible for the Edinburgh Comedy Award as it wasn't included in the official Fringe programme.

Campbell returned to Edinburgh with his 'Comedy Show' in 2022 and won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show.

This year he performed at the Pleasance Grand with 'Bulletproof Ten', a ten minute show that lasted significantly less time than it took for the audience to get seated.

What else has Sam Campbell appeared in?

Campbell has appeared in a number of shows since finding fame as a standup, including Stath Lets Flats, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Pls Like, Bloods, Red Flag, and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He was also in the online series The Paddock.

Can I see Sam Campbell in Scotland?