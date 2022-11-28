This week sees the conclusion of series 14 of the show that sees comedians challenged to complete a host of strange tasks – but fans don’t have long to wait for another helping.

For the last two years New Year’s Day has seen a special one-off episode of the programme, featuring a mix of celebrities.

And it’s been confirmed that Taskmaster’s New Year Treat will be returning this year, with an all-star cast.

It follows the conclusion of this year’s series 14, which featured Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican.

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

Here’s what we know about the latest New Year Treat.

Who is appearing on Taskmaster’s New Year Treat 2022?

Here are the five celebrities who have been confirmed for the show:

Carol Vorderman is one of five celebs appearing in the one-off episode of Taskmaster.

Amelia Demoldenberg

Amelia is a journalist, comedian and presenter who is best know for her Chicken Shop Date YouTube series, where she interviews a range of guests from different backgrounds, including musicians, sportspeople and media personalities. Television credits include Don't Hate the Playaz, Meet the Markles, The Big Narstie Show and Celebrity Come Dine with Me. She has written for The Guardian and Vogue, made documentaries for Channel 4 and Vice, and in 2019 was named the 77th biggest influencer in the UK by The Sunday Times.

Carol Vorderman

Best known as the original words and numbers whizz on Channel 4’s Countdown. She appeared on the teatime quiz for 26 years and has also presented a number of other shows, including Better Homes, The Pride of Britain Awards, Have I Got News for You, The Sunday Night Project, Lorraine, Points of View and Loose Women. She has written columns for The Daily Telegraph, and the Daily Mirror, as we as a number of books on detox diets. She’s something of an expert on taking on tasks on the telly, having already appeared on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here and The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off.

Greg James

Greg has been the presenter of Radio 1’s flagship Breakfast Show since August 20, 2018, when he took over Nick Grimshaw. He arrived at the station in June 2007 and has presented shows at a number of different times, including the Drivetime slot and the Official Chart rundown. He also presents the cricket podcast Tailenders alongside Felix White and James Anderson, the BBC Radio 4 series Rewinder, and the weekly podcast That's What He Said alongside Newsbeat presenter Chris Smith – who he also writes the ‘Kid Normal’ book series with. Greg also popped up in Doctor Who episode ‘Closing Time’ with Matt Smith.

Rebecca Lucy Taylor

Better known as her stage name Self Esteen, Rebecca has had a hugely successful year, following the release of her second solo album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ in 2021 – which was named the best album of the year by The Guardian, The Sunday Times and Gigwise. She performed a much-praised set at Glastonbury, sold out a huge UK tour, and was nominated for the 2022 Mercury Music Award. The singer was previously one half of folk duo Slow Club, who released five albums between 2006 and 2017. She also composed the soundtrack for the West End production of Suzie Miller's play Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer.

Sir Mo Farah

The first Knight of the Realm to appear on Taskmaster, Sir Mo is one of the UK’s most successful athletes of all time, with his four Olympic golds and six World titles unequalled in world distance running. He has won the European Athlete of the Year award three time, the British Athletics Writers Association British Athlete of the Year award six time, and won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2017 – the same year he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. He has to be one of the favourites given the competitiveness and skill that saw him win ITV gameshow The Cube.

Who has appeared previously?

The first New Year Treat on Janauary 1, 2021, featured actor John Hannah, Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Rylan Clark-Neal. Shirley Ballas lifted the trophy.

The second, broadcast of January 1, 2022, had a line-up of Paralympian Jonnie Peacock, politician Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, musician Lady Leshurr, Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman and presenter Adrian Chiles. The winner, by quite some distance, was Adrian Chiles.

When will Taskmaster’s New Year Treat be broadcast?

Channel 4 have yet to confirm when the special episode will be broadcast, but it’s a fairly safe bet to say that it will be in the television schedules for January 1.

