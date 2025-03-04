Sabrina Carpenter has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of the world’s hottest pop stars is coming to Scotland.

First finding fame on Disney Channel series Girl Meets World, Sabrina Carpenter released her debut album Eyes Wide Open back in 2015.

The next decade saw her achieve success, with another four studio albums, but it was her sixth record, Short n' Sweet, that catapulted her to global superstardom in 2024.

The album earned two Grammy Awards and spawned two megahits in Espresso and Please Please Please.

She’s currently on her Short n’ Sweet tour which will play two huge concerts in London’s Hyde Park this summer.

But there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow first.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Sabrina Carpenter playing Glasgow?

Sabrina Carpenter plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Tuesday, March 11.

Will there be a support act at the Sabrina Carpenter Glasgow gig?

Sabrina Carpenter will be supported by Rachel Chinouriri. The English singer-songwriter released her debut album, What a Devastating Turn of Events, last year - getting to number 17 in the UK charts.

What are the stage times for Sabrina Carpenter’s Glasgow gig?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further times have been released. Having said that, judging from similar concerts at the venue, expect Rachel Chinouriri to take to the stage between 7pm and 7.30pm, with Sabrina Carpenter likely to start at around 9pm. The show will finish by 11pm at latest.

Can I get ticket to see Sabrina Carpenter in Glasgow?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you are out of luck - it’s been completely sold out for months. There’s always the chance of face value tickets coming up on Twickets here though.

Are there any age restrictions for Sabrina Carpenter?

In the standing section it’s over 14s only, while it’s over 8s in the seating areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Sabrina Carpenter setlist?

Sabrina Carpenter seems to be playing a near-identical setlist on every night of her current tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following in Glasgow, taken from a recent setlist in Dublin.