He’s enjoyed more than 50 years at the top of the music industry, and Sir Rod Stewart has never been short of something entertaining to say.

His early music career saw him busk on the streets of London and featuring in a succession of bands, most famously the the Jeff Beck Group and Faces, before releasing his debut solo album in 1969.

In 1971 he released the album ‘Every Picture Tells a Story’ which topped charts all over the world, as did the single ‘Maggie May’.

Since then he has released a string of hits, selling over 250 million records, enjoying 31 top ten singles in the UK including six number ones.

Honours collected during his amazing career include a knighthood, being ranked the 17th most successful artist on the ‘Billboard Hot 100 All-Time Top Artists’, a Grammy Award, a Brit Award, voted at No. 33 in Q Magazine's list of the Top 100 Greatest Singers of all time, and being inducted into the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice – for both his solo work and as a member of Faces.

Here are 13 insightful and funny thinks Sir Rod has said.

1 . Rod Stewart on...marriage "Instead of getting married again, I'm going to find a woman I don't like and just give her a house." Photo: Julian Herbert

2 . Rod Stewart on...his Scottish heritage "My father, being a Scotsman, taught me to look after finances. I'm shrewd. Some people may call me tight." Photo: John Minihan

3 . Rod Stewart on...his fashion sense "I don't think people expect Bruce Springsteen to come out in a pink satin jacket, but Rod Stewart, they do. And I like doing it; I don't wear it just because I think I have to. I'm a very flamboyant person." Photo: Robert Mora

4 . Rod Stewart on...therapy "I tried therapy. This had never appealed to me. For me, it was a bit like a Chinese meal: very filling at the time, but then an hour later you're hungry again." Photo: Bruno Vincent