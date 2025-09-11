Robert Plant with Saving Grace. | Tom Oldham

The former Led Zeppelin frontman will perform in Glasgow and Edinburgh this December with his band Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian.

Robert Plant's Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian are set to play two shows in Scotland this winter.

Part of the Ding Dong Merrily tour, the group will head to Glasgow and Edinburgh in December, with help from special guests Burr Island. Following a run of North American dates, they are also scheduled to play Portsmouth, Eastbourne, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Newcastle and York.

The Led Zeppelin frontman and Dian will be joined by drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown in support of their new album Saving Grace, which will be released on September 26.

Here is everything you need to know about tickets for Robert Plant's Saving Grace’s Edinburgh and Glasgow shows.

Robert Plant's Saving Grace: When will they play Edinburgh and Glasgow?

Robert Plant's Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian will first head to Glasgow Royal Concert Hall for a show on Wednesday, December 17, with a stop at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall set for Thursday, December 18.

Here are all of their UK tour dates for December:

Monday, December 08 - Portsmouth Guildhall

Tuesday, December 09 - Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Thursday, December 11 - London Royal Festival Hall

Sunday, December 14 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Monday, December 15 - Manchester O2 Apollo

Wednesday, December 17 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Thursday, December 18 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sunday, December 21 - Middlesbrough Town Hall

Monday, December 22 - Newcastle O2 City Hall

Tuesday, December 23 - York Barbican

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Robert Plant’s Scottish shows will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, September 18 via sites including Gigs in Scotland, Ticketmaster and the venue websites.

Is there Robert Plant presale?

Yes, there is presale available for the Scottish dates of Robert Plant's Saving Grace tour.

Fans who pre-order Robert Plant’s Saving Grace with Suzi Dian - or alternatively use the no purchase necessary link - before 12pm on Monday, September 15 will receive an email with a unique access code.

Make sure to keep an eye on your junk or spam inbox, as access codes will be emailed to eligible fans from 2pm next Monday.

This appears to be the only presale option available across all of the group’s UK tour dates - including Edinburgh and Glasgow.

How much are Robert Plant tickets?

Ticket prices for Robert Plant’s Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian will cost either £49.50, £71.50 or £93.50 for their Edinburgh show.