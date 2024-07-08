This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The “Pink Friday” singer cancelled a European performance over safety issues

Nicki Minaj has cancelled a European festival appearance ahead of her Wireless 2024 headline performance this week (July 12 2024)

The “Superbass” singer was set to perform in Romania but has cancelled those festival appearances.

The move comes after Minaj abruptly stopped her show in Ireland over the weekend after 45 minutes.

Will the move affect Minaj’s appearance in London this weekend?

Ahead of Nicki Minaj’s headline appearance at Wireless 2024 this weekend, the singer has courted “some” controversy in the lead-up to her performance in London.

The “Starships” singer, 41, has taken to social media to announce that she is pulling out of her appearances at Romania’s SAGA Festival this evening (July 8), citing safety concerns regarding a protest rally in Bucharest the morning of the festival.

Addressing the move on her Instagram account, Minaj explained: “Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania’s festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area. I look forward to seeing you all another time.”

Nicki Minaj is expected to still perform at Wireless 2024 this weekend, despite cancelling her Romanian festival appearance over safety concerns (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images for MTV

“As a mum, I have to make sure I’m making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families. To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing. I love you all and thank you for your understanding and support.”

However, Minaj has confirmed that she still will be performing at Wireless 2024 this weekend, closing her post by saying “I am very excited to see my fans this Friday in London for another very special headlining show at Wireless Festival.”

The cancellation comes after news emerged that Minaj only performed for 45 minutes during her show in Dublin over the weekend, after being delayed due to the weather conditions at Malahide Castle.

Minaj finally took to the stage once the rain settled, however, due to a 10:30pm curfew in place at the venue, it meant the singer could only perform for 45 minutes. No public comments have been made by Minaj nor the promoters of the show, MCD Productions, regarding the matter.

What did Nicki Minaj perform during her 45-minute set in Ireland?

Despite only having 45 minutes to perform, Setlist.FM’s summary of the setlist from the Malahide Castle show does reflect that Minaj did try and at least squeeze as many of the hits into her set as possible.

Could those attending her performance at Wireless 2024 this weekend expect a similar set to be performed by the singer?

Gag City (contains elements of "Chi-Raq", "Shanghai" and "I'm the Best")

I'm the Best (shortened)

Barbie Dangerous

FTCU

Beep Beep

Big Difference (shortened — contains elements of "Beez in the Trap")

Interlude (contains elements of "Welcome to the Party (Remix)" by Pop Smoke)

Pink Birthday

Feeling Myself

Cowgirl

High School

Needle

Ganja Burn (video interlude)

Chun-Li (contains elements of "Bahm Bahm" and "Darling Nikki" by Prince)

Red Ruby Da Sleeze (shortened; contains elements of "Freaks" by French Montana)

Forward From Trini / Black Barbies (dancers interlude)

Barbie World (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua cover)

Roman's Revenge (shortened)

Monster (Ye cover)

Okay (New song)

Are You Gone Already (video interlude)

Super Freaky Girl (shortened)

Anaconda (shortened)

Super Bass

Moment 4 Life

Starships

The Night Is Still Young (shortened; a capella)

Encore:

Everybody

When is Nicki Minaj meant to be performing at Wireless 2024?

Nicki Minaj has been confirmed as the Friday headliner at Wireless 2024 (July 12 2024)

Are there tickets left to see Nicki Minaj perform at Wireless 2024?