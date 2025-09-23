Pixies will play Dunfermline as part of their 40th anniversary celebration next year. | Getty Images

Pixies will perform in Dunfermline next year as part of their 40th anniversary world tour.

Pixies are heading on tour to celebrate 40 years together, with one Scottish date lined up for next year.

Part of the P40 tour, the iconic American alt-rock band will headline Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre on Thursday, May 21 2026.

Also heading to York, Manchester, London, Limerick and Dublin, when announcing the news on social media, the band wrote they were the “first of many tour dates for next year”.

With Pixies tickets soon going on sale, here’s everything you need to know about their Dunfermline show including if there’s presale and how much they will cost.

Pixies will kick off the UK leg of their P40 tour in York on Wednesday, May 20 next year, before heading to Scotland for their show at the Alhambra Theatre.

Here are all of their upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates:

Wednesday, May 20 2026 - Barbican, York

Thursday, May 21 2026 - Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Monday, May 25 2026 - Aviva Studios, Manchester

Thursday, May 28 2026 - Royal Albert Hall, London

Sunday, May 31 2026 - Live at the Castle, Limerick

Tuesday, June 2 2026 - Olympia, Dublin

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Pixies tickets will begin at 10am on Friday, September 26.

They can be purchased via sites including Ticketmaster and Gigs and Tours online. Pixies tickets can also be purchased from venue Box Offices, such as the Alhambra Theatre Box Office for their Dunfermline gig.

If you are looking to buy tickets from a site such as Ticketmaster, make sure to register for an account ahead of time. They operate a waiting room which will open around 15 minutes before the sale begins, and recommend using only one browser tab, disabling any VPNs and ensuring you use only one device.

Is there Pixies presale?

Yes, there is presale for Pixies upcoming P40 tour dates, including Dunfermline.

For their Dunfermline gig, fans can sign up for an account with Gigs in Scotland to receive access to Pixies presale from 10am on Thursday, September 25.

For other tour dates, you can check each location for more information.

How much are Pixies tickets?

To see Pixies in Dunfermline, ticket prices range from £55 to £60 before fees.

This is very similar to their gig in Manchester, where tickets are priced from £55 to £65 (before fees).

Are there any ticket restrictions?

Planning on grabbing tickets? Well, there is a limit of 8 per person and household, with orders exceeding that number to be cancelled.