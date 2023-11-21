Pink will bring her Summer Carnival tour to Glasgow for two shows in 2024. Here's everything you need to know about Pink's Hampden concerts.

Pink will perform two shows in Glasgow as part of her 2024 Summer Carnival tour. Image: Getty

Pop icon Pink has announced a brand new UK tour for 2024, and is set to put on two shows in Glasgow.

As part of her Summer Carnival 2024 tour, Pink will take to the stage at Hampden over two nights to delight Scottish fans with her massive catalogue of hits.

The singer will bring her extravagant performances back to the UK, kicking off her 2024 leg of the tour in Cardiff in June.

Here's everything you need to know about Pink's Glasgow concerts.

When will Pink play at Hampden?

Pink will play Glasgow at Hampden Stadium on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 2024.

Pink UK and Ireland tour dates

Her full UK tour dates are as follows:

Cardiff, Principality Stadium - Tuesday, June 11

London, Tottenham Stadium - Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16

Dublin, Aviva Stadium - Thursday, June 20

Liverpool, Anfield Stadium - Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25

Glasgow, Hampden Stadium - Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29

P!nk performs during her Summer Carnival tour in 2023. Image: Getty

When do Pink tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Pink's UK go on sale at 10am on Thursday, November 30 via Ticketmaster.

However, fans must register their interest ahead of time. They will receive an email confirming registration within 24 hours, and on Monday, November 27 will receive a second email which will inform fans if they will have access to the sale or have been waitlisted.

Fans who receive access will be send a unique access code via email.

Similar registration processes have been put in place for the likes of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour as well as Olivia Rodrigo's upcoming tour.

Pink Glasgow presale

Presale for tickets will begin from 10am on Tuesday, November 28.

The presale will be open for almost 48 hours before general sale starts and is available to select fans, including season ticket holders at the football stadiums hosting the concerts.

Who will support the singer at Hampden?

Pink's Summer Carnival 2024 will see guests such as The Script, Gayle and KidCutUp accompany her.

The Script are best known for hits such as The Man Who Can't Be Moved, Breakeven and Hall of Fame, while Gayle rose to fame through TikTok with her song ABCDEFU.