It's nearly panto season. Oh yes it is!

Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young star in this year's big Edinburgh panto at the Festival Theatre.

A trip to the pantomime is as much of a festive tradition in Scotland as the Christmas turkey or family rows.

Audience participation, dames, sing-alongs, pratfalls and jokes all make for a great night out for young and old alike.

It may seem like it's a while until Christmas, but many of the crowd-pleasing shows start this month - and tickets often sell out well in advance.

Here’s five of the best for this year - book now or risk missing out.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan

With Edinburgh's King's Theatre closed for renovations, the family fun has this year moved to the Festival Theatre. Join Peter Pan as he sets sail on a brand-new adventure featuring pantomime favourites Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young. It's on from November 25-December 31.

Aganeza Scrooge

Johnny McKnight is back on writing duties in the pantosphere at Glasgow's Tron Theatre with Aganeza Scrooge, so expect lots of laughs for adults and children alike. It promises "a wild, unforgettable spin" on Charles Dickens’ classic tale 'A Christmas Carol' from November 29-January 7.

The Little Mermaid

Kirkcaldy's newly-reopened Adam Smith Theatre is getting into the festive season with a panto production of The Little Mermaid from December 9-January 6. Will Princess Azurial , the little mermaid, finally get to meet handsome Prince Eric with whom she has fallen in love? Find out at the 'fin-tastic' production.

Cinderella

Edinburgh's Churchill Theatre, on Morningside Road, is the venue for the Edinburgh People's Theatre annual panto from December 15-23. It's the company's 80th birthday so join them to celebrate with "lots of laughs, lots of shouting, boos and cheers galore".

Snow White and the Seven Maws