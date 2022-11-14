Panto spies and custard pies to bring festive cheer to local charities

It may be getting colder outside, but one thing guaranteed to bring warmth to the festive season is the annual Banchory Panto.

The cast of No Time to Pie.

As well as bringing plenty of laughs and undercover action this December, the Banchory Drama Club spy-filled show is doing more than making people laugh and sing this Christmas.

With a cast of larger-than-life characters, extravagant costumes and toe-tapping songs, this year’s Bond-inspired panto will make a donation to four local charities. The panto, taking place at the Banchory Town Hall from December 1-3, will make donations from the proceeds of ticket sales to AberNecessities, CLAN Banchory, The Trussel Trust Food Bank in Banchory and Banchory Explorers.

“No Time to Pie” will bring one of the UK’s most popular spies to the stage in Banchory, supported by a cast of over 35 performers. This year’s company is made up of panto veterans including Marcus Lethaby, Iain Bovaird and Drew Young, as well as young people and children taking part for the first time. Set in the Kingdom of Banchoria, “No Time to Pie” follows James Bond’s latest mission as he goes undercover to foil the evil plans of Ivana Ruledawerld and her wicked henchmen, AKA the Ugly Sisters. On the way, and with a lot of help from a good fairy, a cheeky mouse duo and some very magical creatures, he must help Cinderella escape her life of servitude and get to the ball on time to dance with the prince.

Writer and director, Angie Walker, said: “We are excited to bring Cinderella with a James Bond twist to Banchory. The performers, young and older, have been rehearsing since the summer to make sure we bring huge smiles to the faces of every member of our audience this year. As an important part of the Banchory community, we always aim to support local good causes, and we are delighted to be able to support charities doing important work here in Banchory.”

Danielle Flecher-Herd, founder of AberNecessities, added: “Everyone at AberNecessities is so grateful for the donation from “No Time to Pie”, which will help us support local families who are experiencing severe financial hardship."