There's no shortage of choice when it comes to panto in Scotland this festive season.

Pantomimes in Scotland 2023: Here are 10 amazing Scottish Christmas shows to book now

It’s not long until pantomime season. Oh yes it is! And there are plenty of options for traditional festive fun in Scotland’s theatres

By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 16:34 BST

A trip to the pantomime is as much of a festive tradition in Scotland as the Christmas turkey or family rows.

Audience participation, dames, sing-alongs, pratfalls and jokes all make for a great night out for young and old alike.

Here’s a taste of what’s on offer this year.

With Edinburgh's King's Theatre closed for renovations, the family fun has this year moved to the Festival Theatre. Join Peter Pan as he sets sail on a brand-new adventure featuring pantomime favourites Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young. It's on from November25-December 31.

1. The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan

With Edinburgh's King's Theatre closed for renovations, the family fun has this year moved to the Festival Theatre. Join Peter Pan as he sets sail on a brand-new adventure featuring pantomime favourites Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young. It's on from November25-December 31.

Johnny McKnight is back on writing duties in the pantosphere at Glasgow's Tron Theatre for Aganeza Scrooge, so expect lots of laughs for adults and children alike. It promises "a wild, unforgettable spin on Charles Dickens' classic tale A Christmas Carol, this hilarious family show will have you singing in the aisles and dancing in your seats." It's on from November 29-January 7 but best be quick - several performances are already sold out.

2. Aganeza Scrooge

Johnny McKnight is back on writing duties in the pantosphere at Glasgow's Tron Theatre for Aganeza Scrooge, so expect lots of laughs for adults and children alike. It promises "a wild, unforgettable spin on Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol, this hilarious family show will have you singing in the aisles and dancing in your seats." It's on from November 29-January 7 but best be quick - several performances are already sold out.

Glasgow's King's Theatre is back with its sprinking of well-kent faces, including panto stalwarts Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac. The panto tale of Snow White and her diminuative friends will be spectacularly brought to life with an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery. It runs from December 9 to January 7.

3. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Glasgow's King's Theatre is back with its sprinking of well-kent faces, including panto stalwarts Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac. The panto tale of Snow White and her diminuative friends will be spectacularly brought to life with an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery. It runs from December 9 to January 7.

Oran Mor's Christmas Panto is back for 2023 to bring some adult laughs to the top of Glasgow's Byres Road. In Snow White and the Seven Maws. will Snow White escape her heart being shredded and minced into next week's pies? There's only one way to find out. As ever a pie and a pint are included (other drinks and a veggie option are available). It runs from November 28-January 6 and always sells out in advance - so don't hang around.

4. Snow White and the Seven Maws

Oran Mor's Christmas Panto is back for 2023 to bring some adult laughs to the top of Glasgow's Byres Road. In Snow White and the Seven Maws. will Snow White escape her heart being shredded and minced into next week's pies? There's only one way to find out. As ever a pie and a pint are included (other drinks and a veggie option are available). It runs from November 28-January 6 and always sells out in advance - so don't hang around.

