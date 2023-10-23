4 . Snow White and the Seven Maws

Oran Mor's Christmas Panto is back for 2023 to bring some adult laughs to the top of Glasgow's Byres Road. In Snow White and the Seven Maws. will Snow White escape her heart being shredded and minced into next week's pies? There's only one way to find out. As ever a pie and a pint are included (other drinks and a veggie option are available). It runs from November 28-January 6 and always sells out in advance - so don't hang around.