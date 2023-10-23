A trip to the pantomime is as much of a festive tradition in Scotland as the Christmas turkey or family rows.
Audience participation, dames, sing-alongs, pratfalls and jokes all make for a great night out for young and old alike.
Here’s a taste of what’s on offer this year.
1. The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan
With Edinburgh's King's Theatre closed for renovations, the family fun has this year moved to the Festival Theatre. Join Peter Pan as he sets sail on a brand-new adventure featuring pantomime favourites Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young. It's on from November25-December 31.
2. Aganeza Scrooge
Johnny McKnight is back on writing duties in the pantosphere at Glasgow's Tron Theatre for Aganeza Scrooge, so expect lots of laughs for adults and children alike. It promises "a wild, unforgettable spin on Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol, this hilarious family show will have you singing in the aisles and dancing in your seats." It's on from November 29-January 7 but best be quick - several performances are already sold out.
3. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Glasgow's King's Theatre is back with its sprinking of well-kent faces, including panto stalwarts Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac. The panto tale of Snow White and her diminuative friends will be spectacularly brought to life with an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery. It runs from December 9 to January 7.
4. Snow White and the Seven Maws
Oran Mor's Christmas Panto is back for 2023 to bring some adult laughs to the top of Glasgow's Byres Road. In Snow White and the Seven Maws. will Snow White escape her heart being shredded and minced into next week's pies? There's only one way to find out. As ever a pie and a pint are included (other drinks and a veggie option are available). It runs from November 28-January 6 and always sells out in advance - so don't hang around.